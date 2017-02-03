Lady Billies fall to Nitro, drop 9th straight game

MAN, W.Va. — The Man High School girls’ basketball team dropped to 3-13 on the season with Wednesday night’s 57-32 loss at home to Nitro at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.

Nitro, a Cardinal Conference team, improved to 9-8 on the season with the win.

Nitro swept the season series with the Lady Billies, also taking a 49-18 win on Jan. 11 at home.

Courtney Hinkle led Man with 11 points. Allie Meade and Ci Ci Mosley tossed in six points each, while Morgan Muncy, Sasha Moody and Karissa Anderson had two each.

Leslie Boley paced Nitro’s Lady Wildcats with a game-high 17 points. She netted two 3-pointers in the win.

Torri Porterfield had 14 points and also hit a pair of treys.

Bree Vogel tallied eight points for Nitro, while Olivia Collier and Nadia Legros had six points apiece. Emmalee Hinkley and Brooke Entenmann chipped in with three points each.

Nitro led 14-10 after one quarter, 33-16 at the half and 40-25 after three.

The Lady Billies, coached by Tonia Ward, are scheduled to return to the hardwood with Friday night’s 6:30 p.m. home game against Montcalm. Man defeated Montcalm 41-34 earlier in the season.

Since Man won three straight games in mid-December over Teays Valley Christian (43-41), Montcalm and Mount View (26-17) the Lady Billies have lost nine straight games.

After playing Montcalm, Man plays at Mount View on Monday. Man then closes out the regular season with three games — Feb. 9 at River View, Feb. 13 at Poca and Feb. 16 at home against Scott.

Man is likely to get the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Class AA sectional tournament. Logan, Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central, Lincoln County and Scott are the other teams in Man’s new sectional.

The sectional tourney games will be played at Logan, Chapmanville and Mingo Central.

Man High School’s Courtney Hinkle (21) goes up for a shot in the lane in Wednesday night’s home loss to Nitro. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManNitro-Courtney-Hinkle-inside-CMYK.jpg Man High School’s Courtney Hinkle (21) goes up for a shot in the lane in Wednesday night’s home loss to Nitro. Man’s Allie Meade shoots over a Nitro defender. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManNitro-Allie-Meade-scores-CMYK.jpg Man’s Allie Meade shoots over a Nitro defender. The Lady Billies’ Courtney Hinkle (21) puts up a 17-foot jumper. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManNitro-Courtney-Hinkle-shoots-CMYK.jpg The Lady Billies’ Courtney Hinkle (21) puts up a 17-foot jumper. Man’s Morgan Muncy (4) shoots from the corner. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1ManNitro-Morgan-Muncy-shoots-CMYK.jpg Man’s Morgan Muncy (4) shoots from the corner.