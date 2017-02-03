Five Miners to play at collegiate level

By Kyle Lovern

klovern@civitasmedia.com

RED JACKET, W.Va. — Mingo Central High School had five seniors to celebrate National Signing Day.

Two are going to the states’ Division I schools, Marshall and WVU.

Daniel Buchanan will be a Mountaineer and signed with West Virginia University, Tyler Grimmett will be playing for the Marshall Thundering Herd, Caleb Lester will be a Concord Mountain Lion, Robbie Daniels is heading to Fairmont State and will be a Falcon and Mikey Hall will be attending Glenville State and play for the Pioneers.

Grimmett and Buchanan are both former Man High School players and transfers to Mingo Central.

Buchanan is a defensive lineman, but also saw some action as a tight end during his junior season. He had interest from several colleges. Buchanan was on the All-Cardinal Conference team.

Grimmett really came into his own as a wide receiver during his senior year, but was also a big part of the Miners’ defense in the 2016 championship season. Grimmett was an all-stater and all-conference selection.

Daniels was one of the top centers in Class AA. He helped anchor the Mingo Central offensive line. He was an All-Cardinal Conference selection.

Hall was also one of the top lineman and really improved during his final season. Hall was an all-conference selection.

Lester was the leading tackler for MCHS the last couple of seasons at linebacker. The senior also saw action at running back. Lester was a first team all-state selection and all Cardinal Conference member.

Between this senior class there were 19 football programs that came to visit Mingo Central High School, according to Coach Joey Fields.

“I cannot say enough about these fine young men,” Fields said.

Fields has served as an assistant coach, but will take over as head coach this coming season after the retirement of longtime coach Yogi Kinder.

“We are proud of all of these young men. This staff was proud to coach these kids. We know Miner Nation is also very proud of you,” Field added.

The senior class was a huge part of the Class AA state championship team this season. It was the first for Mingo Central in only the school’s sixth year after consolidation.

——

Corbett signs with Cumberlands

Former Logan High School quarterback Noah Corbett, a 5-foot-10, 170 pound QB at Belfry (Ky.), will attend the University of the Cumberlands.

He signed with the school on Wednesday.

Corbett, who transferred to Belfry from Logan as a sophomore, said that getting a college scholarship was one of his goals and the reason he wanted to be a Pirate.

“I knew I wanted to go to college,” Corbett said. “To win three rings with these guys was a great experience.”

Corbett said he feels like the Belfry program is like no other in the nation and that it prepares you for the next level and life.

Corbett played his freshman year at Logan.

The Belfry Pirates, winners of four straight Class AAA state titles in Kentucky, had six players to sign during a group ceremony in the school’s auditorium. Four of those players will be playing Division I. The Pirates already have one former player who has enrolled in a Division I school and will participate in spring practice.

A huge crowd packed into the BHS auditorium for the signings. Family members, friends, fellow students and the coaching staff gathered for individual signing pictures by the media.

“We are very happy for our players,” Belfry head coach Philip Haywood said. “We are very proud of them. They have had outstanding careers here and now they have the chance to further their education and their playing careers. We will be looking forward to seeing how they do in the future. They certainly have some athletic ability to go along with their academic prowess.”

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)