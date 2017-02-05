Anthony, Lady Techsters pull away from Herd women

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The visiting Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team outscored host Marshall 43-25 in the second half to emerge victorious by a score of 72-54 Saturday afternoon in the Cam Henderson Center.

The Lady Techsters improved to 11-11 overall and 6-5 in Conference USA, while the Thundering Herd dropped its seventh in nine games to fall to 12-10 and 4-7 in league play.

Louisiana Tech’s Kierra Anthony scored 23 points, making four of her six 3-point shots, to go with four assists. She entered the game as C-USA’s leader in 3-point percentage (45.7) and didn’t disappoint Saturday. Alexus Malone (7-for-9 shooting) added 15 points and Jasmine LeBlanc chipped in 12 despite a 5-for-15 effort from the floor. The duo led Tech with six rebounds apiece. Kierra Lang posted three steals as well.

Marshall’s Kiana Evans and Shayna Gore went a combined 10-for-30 from the floor but led the way with 13 points apiece. Gore also had four assists. Talequia Hamilton had a game-high 12 rebounds (seven offensive) and three more blocked shots. She is now seven shy of Lisa Pruner’s (1980-84) seventh-place mark of 87 in the school’s all-time records.

Tech came into the game averaging a league-low 4.1 3-pointers per game, while Marshall boasted a league-best 8.0. On Saturday, both teams made eight, but the visitors did so in 14 fewer attempts.

Tech also held significant edges in points off turnovers (23-14) and second chance points (21-10).

The teams combined for 39 offensive rebounds (20-19 Tech).

The game featured a relatively even first half that saw six lead changes and a 29-all dead heat through 20 minutes.

The Lady Techsters jumped the Thundering Herd in the third quarter, however, building a 14-point lead (46-32) before the home team made its first field goal more than eight minutes into the stanza. Marshall mounted a small 6-0 rally to cut the lead to 10 (50-40) on free throws by Hamilton and Evans and a 3-pointer by Taylor Porter to end the quarter.

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t last long as Tech began the fourth quarter with a triple and grew the lead to as many as 21 (68-47) on an Anthony free throw at the 3:24 mark.

“We weren’t very good today,” said Marshall coach Matt Daniel. “We were a little better in the first half, but I think they (Tech) picked up their effort in the second better than we did. We looked sluggish and bogged down.”

“It’s unfortunate but we have to figure out who we want to be moving forward, and I’m with them on that journey all the way.”

McKenzie Akers made two more 3-pointers to give her 124 for her career, seven shy of Cindy McCauley’s (1994-98) third-place mark of 131.

The Thundering Herd will be back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. against WKU.