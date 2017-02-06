C-ville’s Farley qualifies for state swim meet

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Chapmanville Regional High School swimmer Quincy Farley made history as he qualified for the upcoming state swim meet with a breakout performance last weekend at the Region IV championships at the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium on the campus of Marshall University in Huntington.

As a team, the Tigers came to swim, achieving personal bests all across the board.

Farley, a CRHS sophomore, led the way as he qualified for state for his performance in the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley.

He’s the first-ever CRHS swimmer to advance to state competition.

Farley achieved a time of 5:53.28 in the 500 freestyle, earning him 18th place in the state rankings.

He also had a time of 2:24.46 in the 200 individual medley, earning him 13th place in the state rankings.

“Quincy has consistently dropped times in both events across the 2016-17 season, coming on strong in the month of January to earn his spot at the state championships,” Chapmanville swimming team coach Linley Marcum said.

Farley is slated to compete in the West Virginia State Swimming Championships, scheduled to take place at the West Virginia University Natatorium in Morgantown Feb. 16-17.

“Quincy has worked hard this season to get where he is now,” Coach Marcum said. “Last season, he missed the State Championships by the closest of margins and its stirred something in him. He started the season hungry for that spot, and now, the meal is before him. He’s poised to reach out and take it in both his events.”

Tiger swim also had other top performances at the regionals.

CRHS senior Austin Adams achieved a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 0:36.75. He was recognized by Region IV and the WVSSAC as a senior during the half-time break. His plans for after high school were announced and he was presented with a swimming medal.

Chapmanville junior Siara Conley logged a personal best time in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 0:34.08. She also achieved a personal best in her 100-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:15.25.

CRHS junior Kaitlin Sparks also clocked a personal best time in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 0:52.55.

Ryan Satterfield, a Chapmanville sophomore, finished the 100-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 1:06.88 and finished the 200-yard freestyle with a personal best of 2:26.53.

Eljah Hawkins, a CRHS sophomore, finished the 50-yard freestyle, maintaining his previous personal best time of 0:44.61.

Freshman Connor Marcum finished the 100-yard freestyle with a personal best of 1:05.65, and maintained his previous time of 1:10.64 in the 100-yard backstroke. Marcum finished the season in 27th place in the state in the 100-yard backstroke, just short of qualifying for the state championship meet.

Freshman Ayana Carver of CRHS finished the 100-yard freestyle with a personal best of 1:29.22.

“Our team has earned their place in the ranks of swimming in West Virginia,” Coach Marcum said. “This team, filled with so much heart, teamwork, determination, strength and class, has really become a source of pride for our school and our community.”

Kathryn Moore, Principal of CRHS, said she is proud of the Tiger swim team’s success in only the second ever season for the squad.

“Who would have believed when we began that the Chapmanville Tigers would be a force in swimming?” Moore said. “We have traditionally been a softball/baseball school and now swimming? This is awesome.”

Coach Marcum had a lot of people to thank when looking back on the season.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank every person involved in our successful season, from the parents, to the CRHS administration, to the Chief Logan Rec Center, to Ms. Melissa Booton who took our Region IV photographs. Without you all, none of it would be possible, and I am forever grateful,” Marcum said.

Chapmanville’s Quincy Farley qualified to compete in the West Virginia State Championship Meet in Morgantown in the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AAdams-QFarley-Region-IV-Meet-020417-v2-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville’s Quincy Farley qualified to compete in the West Virginia State Championship Meet in Morgantown in the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley. CRHS senior Austin Adams posted personal best times during his final race with the CRHS Tiger Swim team. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AAdams-QFarley1-CMYK.jpg CRHS senior Austin Adams posted personal best times during his final race with the CRHS Tiger Swim team.

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).