Miners top Tigers in 2-OT thriller

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Junior all-stater Jeremy Dillon hit a clutch 3-pointer and some free throws in the closing seconds in the second overtime to give Mingo Central a lead and they held off the Tigers of Chapmanville to pull out a big Cardinal Conference victory 59-56 at Danny Godby Gym on Saturday night.

The loss broke a nine-game winning streak by the Tigers (14-4) of Coach Brad Napier. Napier was the former coach at MCHS.

The win is the fifth straight for the Miners, now 13-3. Mingo Central was ranked No. 5 last week, while Chapmanville was ranked No. 4 in Class AA. Both teams are in one of the toughest sectionals and regional tourneys in the Mountain State. The win by Mingo will help their seeding in the upcoming tournament, their ranking in Class AA and in the conference standings.

At the end of the first OT period, Drew Williamson drove the lane and scored at buzzer to tie it at 50-50.

Starting the second overtime, Williamson made a layup off a tip to give the Tigers a 52-50 lead. Then with 3:58 left, Dillon hit a baseline runner to tie it at 52.

At the 3:30 mark, Dillon hit a running left-handed layup to give the Miners a 54-52 advantage. Then it was Williamson’s turn with 2:45 left, as he hit a tough baseline turn-around fade shot to tie it at 54-all.

With 52 seconds left, Dillon Smith hit a layup off of runout to give the Tigers a 56-54 lead.

With just 25 seconds remaining, Dillon hit a huge 3-pointer from the wing with a hand in his face to give the Miners a 57-56 lead.

With 17 seconds left in the second OT, Williamson missed a 15-footer and Banks got the big rebound for Mingo Central. Banks missed the front end of a one-and-one, and with just nine seconds left, Kyle Browning missed a layup and Daniel Buchanan pulled down the rebound and passed the ball to Dillon and was fouled and calmly hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 59-56.

Chapmanville got a final shot as Devin Collins missed corner trey as time expired and the Miners left with the big win.

Senior all-stater Drew Williamson led Chapmanville with 22 points, but Dillon won the individual battle between two of the state’s top players with his 36 points.

Dylan Smith added 12, Obinna Killen scored 10 and Hunter Neil nine points for the Tigers.

The Miners led 11-9 after the first quarter and 22-16 at the half but Chapmanville battled back in the second half. They outscored the Miners 16-11 in the fourth quarter to force the first overtime.

A last-second basket by Williamson, with his team trailing by two points, sent the game into a second overtime. The Miners outscored the Tigers 9-6 in the final extra period to pull out the hard-fought road victory.

“What a fun game and great atmosphere! Both teams came to play tonight. I am really proud of my team. That was a total team effort. I told them before the game to know your role and do your job. No job is more important than the other. These guys went out and did that tonight to that point,” Mingo Central Coach Kevin Hatfield said. “Jeremy played like the man and put up 36 tonight and I am really proud of him. But if Keyshean doesn’t do a great job on Drew Williamson and Canaan, Daniel and Banks don’t do a great job on defense, and on the boards — and if Drew doesn’t hit some timely buckets down the stretch, those 36 would be all for nothing.

“Chapmanville did a good job of switching defenses and trying to take Drew and Jeremy away but we found a way to pull it out as a team. Maybe these guys are starting to get it. We still have some things to clean up before our next game which I think is Tuesday.”

After Dillon, sophomore Canaan Fletcher added nine points and freshman Drew Hatfield scored seven.

Mingo Central out-rebounded the Tigers 39-31. Fletcher had seven rebounds to lead MCHS.

Mingo Central forced 14 turnovers, but only committed six, a season low.

The Miners were 22-for-54 from the floor for 41 percent, including 8-of-16 from behind the arc for 50 percent. Dillon hit six of those 3-pointers, with one each by Drew Hatfield and one by Aaron Banks. MCHS was 7-of-12 at the foul line for 58 percent.

Coach Hatfield said he knows his team needs to improve at the free throw line.

Chapmanville was 23-for-51 from the field for 45 percent, but only 3-of-12 from 3-point range. The Tigers were 7-of-13 at the charity stripe.

Mingo Central is scheduled to play host to county rival Tug Valley on Tuesday night. The Miners have not defeated the Panthers in the six-year history of the consolidated school.

Then on Friday they travel to Wayne and then next Tuesday, Feb. 14, they have a Valentine’s Day rematch with Chapmanville at home on Miner Mountain.

Chapmanville takes on county rivals Man and Logan on Tuesday and Friday of this week.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 9-1 14-4

Mingo Central 8-1 13-3

Logan 6-3 10-6

Scott 1-11 4-13

Wayne 0-8 4-13

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Sissonville 7-3 12-4

Poca 5-4 11-5

Winfield 6-4 10-7

Nitro 5-6 10-7

Herbert Hoover 2-8 7-10

The Mingo Central Miners celebrate Saturday night’s win at Chapmanville in a game matching top five teams in the state. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingoCentral-BEST-MC-wins-CMYK.jpg The Mingo Central Miners celebrate Saturday night’s win at Chapmanville in a game matching top five teams in the state. Chapmanville’s Hunter Neil goes up for two points against the Miners. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Hunter-Neil-for-two-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville’s Hunter Neil goes up for two points against the Miners. Chapmanville’s Kyle Browning (3) brings the ball down court. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Kyle-Browning-up-court-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville’s Kyle Browning (3) brings the ball down court. The Tigers’ Obinna Killen (2) goes up strong with a shot in the paint. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Obinna-Killen-shoots-CMYK.jpg The Tigers’ Obinna Killen (2) goes up strong with a shot in the paint. The Tigers’ Drew Williamson after Saturday night’s loss to the Miners. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Tigers-lose-CMYK.jpg The Tigers’ Drew Williamson after Saturday night’s loss to the Miners. Mingo Central’s Canaan Fletcher shoots over Chapmanville’s Obinna Killen. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Canaan-Fletcher-shoots-CMYK.jpg Mingo Central’s Canaan Fletcher shoots over Chapmanville’s Obinna Killen. The Miners’ Drew Hatfield (13) dribbles down court as the Tigers’ Obinna Killen (2) defends. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Drew-Hatfield-dribbles-CMYK.jpg The Miners’ Drew Hatfield (13) dribbles down court as the Tigers’ Obinna Killen (2) defends. The Miners’ Drew Hatfield (13) shoots over the Tigers’ Kyle Browning as Drew Williamson watches. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Drew-Hatfield-shoots-CMYK.jpg The Miners’ Drew Hatfield (13) shoots over the Tigers’ Kyle Browning as Drew Williamson watches. The Tigers’ Drew Williamson (13) dribbles inside the 3-point arc. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Drew-Williamson-dribbles-CMYK.jpg The Tigers’ Drew Williamson (13) dribbles inside the 3-point arc. The Mingo Central High School cheerleaders and players celebrate the win at CRHS. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1CRHS-Mingo-Central-cheerleaders-CMYK.jpg The Mingo Central High School cheerleaders and players celebrate the win at CRHS. The Tigers’ Drew Williamson shoots a free throw. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1CRHSMingo-Central-Drew-Williamson-FT-CMYK.jpg The Tigers’ Drew Williamson shoots a free throw.

