Logan wins easily over winless Man

MAN, W.Va — The Logan High School boys’ basketball team made it a clean sweep on Saturday night at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse as they easily defeated the homestanding Man Hillbillies, 82-55.

It was a much closer game than two weeks ago at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena as the Cats blasted the Billies by 51 points.

Logan improved to 10-6 on the season while Man remained winless under first-year coach T.J. Blevins at 0-16.

The Billies played Logan much better in the first half of play but Wildcats’ head coach Zach Green played a lot of his reserves throughtout the game.

Logan jumped out to an early 16-12 advantage after the first period of play led by Jamal Minter with five points and Terrance Chapman with four while the Billies’ Trey Whitt netted five in the opening frame as Logan’s reserves played the final two minutes of the period.

Logan’s starters then came back in with 7:19 to go in the second stanza and pushed its lead to 10 points at 33-23 on a 3-pointer by talented freshman David Early with 1:23 to go on the clock.

The Wildcats’ Dino Noe then hit two free throws and T.J.Mullins had a steal and basket with 21 ticks on the first half clock as Logan took a 37-25 lead into the locker room.

Logan’s Early the hit a behind-the-arc 3 to give the Cats a 15-point lead at 40-25 to open the third frame.

Early then got hot and drained another 3-ball to push LHS lead to 17 points at 47-30 with 4:06 on the clock.

Man’s Cutler Workman scored five points for the Billies in the quarter and Braxton Goff hit a jumper at the one-minute mark. Noe then had a monster dunk with just 35 seconds left to give the Wildcats a 60-35 lead.

Whitt and Tyler Elkins eaach hit two free throws in the final 30 seconds for Man as Logan would take a commanding 60-39 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Early was the only Logan starter to come out on hardwood to start the fourth quarter of play and he hit two free throws and another 3-pointer. White hit a field goal as well as Logan went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth frame, pushing the Cats’ lead to 67-39 with 6:08 to play.

Man’s Michael Sorrell hit two free throws and bucket for Billies to make it 67-43 with 5:31 left.

Coach Green then put his starters back in game at the 4:53 mark and the Cats would cruise to the 82-55 win.

Logan was led in scoring by Early with 24 points. Noe had 12, while Minter and Goff tossed in eight points each. Mullins had seven, Chapman six, Trice Boatwright five, Will Akers four, Nate White three and Tyler Browning two.

Whitt paced the Billies with 13 points. Michael Sorrell had 12 and Workman 10, while Quintin Moody had eight and Jacob Frazier four, while Nathan Mitchell and Marcus Honaker had two each.

Logan was scheduled to return to action with Monday night’s contest against Bridgeport in the Shootout at the Big House at the Charleston Civic Center.

The Cats then travel to play at Wayne on Tuesday night and then to Chapmanville on Friday night in a pair of 7:30 p.m. Cardinal Conference games.

Logan then closes out the regular season with three games — Feb. 17 at Winfield, Feb. 20 at home against Mingo Central and Feb. 21 at Class AAA Huntington in a non-conference matchup.

Man was slated to play Winfield on Monday morning in the Shootout at the Big House in Charleston. The Billies go to Chapmanville on Tuesday night, host Mount View on Friday night then close out the regular season with a two-game series against Class A Tug Valley. Man plays at Tug on Feb. 14 and hosts the Panthers on Feb. 21 in the finale.

Logan’s Braxton Goff puts up a shot in Saturday night’s road win at Man. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LoganMan-Braxton-Goff-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Braxton Goff puts up a shot in Saturday night’s road win at Man. The Man Hillbillies lost 82-55 to county rival Logan on Saturday night at home. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LoganMan2-CMYK.jpg The Man Hillbillies lost 82-55 to county rival Logan on Saturday night at home. Man’s Marcus Honaker (40) shoots in the paint. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LoganMan3-CMYK.jpg Man’s Marcus Honaker (40) shoots in the paint. Man’s Quintin Moody (54) scores two points in the paint. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LoganMan4-CMYK.jpg Man’s Quintin Moody (54) scores two points in the paint.