Lady Tigers sweep season series with Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls basketball team swept the season series with county rival Logan with Saturday’s 52-42 win over the Lady Cats at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.

Chapmanville improved to 11-6 overall and 6-5 in the Cardinal Conference with the win. Logan fell to 5-11, 3-8.

The Lady Tigers had beaten Logan earlier in the season, 50-31 at home.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter and 16-16 at the half. Logan outscored Chapmanville 15-12 in the third to to grab a 31-28 lead. Chapmanville then dominated play in the fourth quarter, outscoring Logan 24-11 in the stanza.

Kaylee Blair led the Lady Tigers with 17 points. Olivia Dalton had 11, Kara Browning nine, Madison Webb eight, Taylor Manns five and Graci Brumfield two.

Beth Adkins paced Logan with a 15-point game. Holly Toler, a 6-foot center and transfer from Scott who became eligible to play only recently, had 10 points. Ally Sipple had six, Alexis Perry five, Britney Welch three, Kaileah Williams two and Jazmyne Early one.

Logan was scheduled to play River View on Monday evening in the Shootout at the Big House at the Charleston Civic Center. The Lady Cats play at Class AA No. 2-ranked Winfield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before hosting Mingo Central on Feb. 13.

The regular season finale is Feb. 15 at home against Class A Tolsia.

CRHS is scheduled to host Mingo Central on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers then play at Class A Sherman on Thursday and host Westside on Saturday night in a pair of non-conference games.

CRHS has its regular season finale on Feb. 14 at home against Wayne.

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Wayne 8-3 12-6

Mingo Central 6-4 11-6

Chapmanville 6-5 11-6

Logan 3-8 5-11

Scott 1-10 8-10

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 10-1 17-1

Sissonville 8-2 13-5

Poca 8-4 13-5

Nitro 4-7 10-9

Herbert Hoover 0-13 2-17

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (11-6, 6-5):

Dec. 7: Man, W 57-23

Dec. 9: vs. Cabell Midland (at Summers County Holiday Tournament), L 31-46

Dec. 10: vs. Pocahontas County (at Summers County Holiday Tournament), W 87-26

Dec. 14: *at Sissonville, L 35-60

Dec. 15: Sherman, W 66-49

Dec. 17: vs. Bridgeport (Big 10/Cardinal Conference Challenge), W 45-37

Dec. 20: *Herbert Hoover, W 74-36

Dec. 29: *Poca, L 37-54

Jan. 3: *Nitro, W 53-26

Jan. 10: *at Mingo Central, L 51-52

Jan. 13: *at Wayne, L 59-73

Jan. 14: *at Scott, W 72-28

Jan. 19: *Scott, W 81-24

Jan. 24: at Man, W 63-15

Jan. 26: *Logan, W 50-31

Feb. 2: *at Winfield, L 39-60

Feb. 4: *at Logan, W 52-42

Feb. 8: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9: at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

