Goodman, Farley Athletes of the Week

A pair of Logan County high school swimmers have been named this week as the Logan Banner Players/Athletes of the Week.

Man High School’s Dana Goodman and Chapmanville Regional High School Quincy Farley made history last week as the pair became the first ever Logan County swimmers to advanced to the state meet.

Goodman qualfied for the upcoming state meet with her performance last Saturday in the Region IV Swim Championships at the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium on the campus of Marshall University.

Goodman placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.61. This 100 free time ranks her at 21st in the state and qualifies her for the WVSSAC State Meet to be held Feb. 16-17 at the WVU Natatorium in Morgantown.

Goodman also placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 2:23.53, which ranks her 26th in state just shy of a state qualifying position. The top 24 times in the state qualify to compete at the state level.

Farley made history for CRHS as he qualified for the upcoming state swim meet with a breakout performance last weekend in the regionals.

Farley, a CRHS sophomore, led the way as he qualified for state for his performance in the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley.

Farley achieved a time of 5:53.28 in the 500 freestyle, earning him 18th place in the state rankings.

He also had a time of 2:24.46 in the 200 individual medley, earning him 13th place in the state rankings.

The Chapmanville swimming team is just in its second year. This was the first season for the Man swimming team.

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner.

