Logan Middle girls win Mid-Valley Championship

It was a great day for the Logan Middle School girls’ basketball team on Wednesday night.

The Lady Wolves proved they earned their No. 1 seed for the Mid-Valley Athletic Conference Tournament and avenged a loss last week at Winfield by routing the Generals 56-30 in the MVAC Championship game at the Logan Middle School gym.

In the championship game, Logan got off to a hot start as Jill Tothe started the game with a 3-ball off the opening tip, which allowed them to get into their press.

The press caused numerous Winfield turnovers and Logan raced out to a 21-2 lead with the help of the inside play of Raegan Quick and the court awareness and ball-handling of Peyton Ilderton early in the game.

Winfield would cut the lead down to 14 at the half at 25-11.

The third quarter saw Logan come out and score early and often as the Lady Wolves raced out to a 47-18 lead at the end of three.

Logan would cruise through the fourth quarter and go on to claim the conference championship.

Tothe led Logan with 19 points. She was followed by Quick with 16, Ilderton with 10, Emma Elkins with four, Reyvin Cottle with three and Ashton Conn and Autumn Adkins with two each.

LMS is coached by Steve Browning and Alice Hensley and finished the season with a 15-2 record.

