Lady Cats stun No. 2 Winfield, 33-30

The Logan High School girls’ basketball team has had its ups and downs this season.

The Lady Cats have played some pretty good defense but have had problems putting the ball in the hole.

All that was forgotten on Thursday night as Logan went to Class AA No. 2-ranked Winfield and stunned the Generals, winning 33-30 in a a huge upset.

Logan overcame a 17-2 first-quarter deficit and rallied to get the win, improving to 6-12 overall and 4-8 in the Cardinal Conference.

Winfield lost its second straight game and fell to 17-3, 10-2. The Generals, first place in the Cardinal Conference North Division and overall standings, had lost 54-49 Wednesday to Class AAA No. 5-ranked Parkersburg South in the Little General Shootout at the Big House at the Charleston Civic Center. Logan had lost in the Shootout with a 41-39 setback to River View.

Holly Toler led the Lady Cats with a double-double effort of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Z.Z. Russell had 10 points for Winfield, which were able to score just 13 points over the final three quarters.

Logan is scheduled to play host to Mingo Central on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The regular season finale is then Feb. 15 against Class A foe Tolsia.

The Lady Cats are then scheduled to play in the Class AA sectional tournament on Feb. 18 on a neutral floor — most likely at Chapmanville Regional High School.

Logan’s foe has yet to be determined. Sectional seedings are expected to be released early this week.

Chapmanville 54,

Sherman 40

The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team won 54-40 at Class A Sherman on Thursday night in a non-conference game.

Chapmanville (13-6) was led by Olivia Dalton’s 17 points. Kara Browning and Madison Webb tossed in 11 points each, while Kaylee Blair had six, Reese Ellis five and Graci Brumfield four.

It was the second game in as many days for the Lady Tigers, which had won an emotional 60-49 game on Wednesday at home over sectional rival Mingo Central.

“We didn’t play very well but I kind of expected that after the big win the night before,” CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said. “But it’s another win.”

The Lady Tigers were slated to host Westside on Saturday night. The regular season finale is Valentine’s Day night at home against Wayne.

CRHS then plays in the Class AA sectional tourney the following week.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Wayne 8-3 12-7

Mingo Central 7-5 14-6

Chapmanville 7-5 13-6

Logan 4-8 6-12

Scott 1-12 8-12

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 10-2 17-3

Sissonville 9-2 14-5

Poca 10-4 15-5

Nitro 4-9 10-11

Herbert Hoover 0-13 2-19

——-

2016-17 Logan High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (6-12, 4-8):

Dec. 5: *Herbert Hoover, W 39-10

Dec. 8: at Lincoln County, L 34-38

Dec. 12: *at Mingo Central, L 36-56

Dec. 15: *at Scott, W 49-6

Dec. 17: vs. Philip Barbour (at Big Ten/Cardinal Conference Challenge), L 28-54

Dec. 20: *at Wayne, L 41-66

Jan. 9: *Poca, L 41-62

Jan. 12: *Scott, W 55-26

Jan. 16: *Nitro, L 23-42

Jan. 18: *at Sissonville, L 32-61

Jan. 24: at Tolsia, L 32-41

Jan. 26: *at Chapmanville, L 31-50

Jan. 28: East Fairmont (King Coal Classic), W 40-30

Jan. 31: Lincoln County, W 46-34

Feb. 2: *Wayne, L 42-46

Feb. 4: *Chapmanville, L 42-52

Feb. 6: vs. River View (Little General Shootout at the Big House at Charleston Civic Center), L 39-41

Feb. 9: *at Winfield, W 33-30

Feb. 13: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

——-

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (13-6, 7-5):

Dec. 7: Man, W 57-23

Dec. 9: vs. Cabell Midland (at Summers County Holiday Tournament), L 31-46

Dec. 10: vs. Pocahontas County (at Summers County Holiday Tournament), W 87-26

Dec. 14: *at Sissonville, L 35-60

Dec. 15: Sherman, W 66-49

Dec. 17: vs. Bridgeport (Big 10/Cardinal Conference Challenge), W 45-37

Dec. 20: *Herbert Hoover, W 74-36

Dec. 29: *Poca, L 37-54

Jan. 3: *Nitro, W 53-26

Jan. 10: *at Mingo Central, L 51-52

Jan. 13: *at Wayne, L 59-73

Jan. 14: *at Scott, W 72-28

Jan. 19: *Scott, W 81-24

Jan. 24: at Man, W 63-15

Jan. 26: *Logan, W 50-31

Feb. 2: *at Winfield, L 39-60

Feb. 4: *at Logan, W 52-42

Feb. 8: *Mingo Central, W 60-49

Feb. 9: at Sherman, W 54-40

Feb. 11: Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_New-Logan-Wildcats-logo-2016-CMYK.jpg

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).