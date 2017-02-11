Man 0-19 with loss to Mount View

MAN, W.Va. — The Man High School boys’ basketball team came up short on Friday night as they lost to the Mount View Golden Knights, 80-59, at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse to stay winless on the season at 0-19.

Man came up short on the scoreboard but the effort and hustle was still there as the Hillbillies battled and hustled the entire game.

Mount View jumped out to an early 5-0 lead on 3-pointer and a two by Demonti Edwards for the Golden Knight at 6:54 mark.

Man junior Trey Whitt, who had game-high 26 points, drained a 3 of his own to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Knights pushed their lead to 9-5 with 5:23 on clock on two free throws by Ellis Bryson but the Billies hustled back to tie the game up at 9 on baskets by freshman Quentin Moody and runner in the lane by Whitt with 3:44 to go on the first period clock.

Mount View then got two breakaway steals and easy layups to push their lead to 13-9.

Man’s Micheal Sorrell got a stickback for the Billies to make it 13-11 with just 30 ticks on the clock and the Knights’ Jaquan Imes hit one of two free throws to give the View a 14-11 advantage after one period of play.

The Golden Knights pushed their lead to 20-15 at the 6:10 mark of the second stanza on a basket by Latrell Hairston.

Mount View then extended its lead to 10 points at 28-18 with 2:56 on the clock on a jumper by Bryson.

Sorrell later hit a runner in the lane to make it 31-21 but the Knights pushed their lead to 34-21 at the half on a shot by Bryson just before the buzzer as the Knights would outscore the Billies 20-10 in the quarter.

The Billies continued to battle as Sorrell got things started for Man with a 15-foot jumper to make it 34-23 with 7:21 on the third period clock.

Whitt later had back-to-back field goals to cut the Mount View deficit to 37-30 with 5:31 to play.

Whitt hit a 3-ball with just over two minutes to play to make it 44-37.

Joseph Hayes then got an old-fashioned three-point play at the 1:18 mark and the Knights would take a 54-41 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of play as both teams scored 20 points in the third stanza.

The View then went on a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter and pushed its lead to 20 points at 61-41 with 6:41 to play on 3-pointer by Edwards and two free throws and a basket by Bryson.

Whitt got two baskets midway in the quarter to make it 67-52.

Mount View then pushed the lead back to 20 points with just 1:17 left in the game on a basket by Marqus Ray.

Whitt hit one of four techical shot in the final seconds of play as Mount View had an illegal substitiion but it was too little too late as Man lost.

Nate Mitchell had 10 points for Man, while Sorrell had eight. Freshmen Moody and Cutler Workman had seven points each and Tyler Elkins chipped in with one point.

Bryson led the Knights with 23 points. Edwards had 22 and Hairston 10.

Man travels to Tug Valley on Tuesday to play the Class A No. 8 Panthers. The teams then meet again on Feb. 21 at Man in the regular season finale.

Man High School’s Trey Whitt puts up a shot in Friday night’s home loss to Mount View. He led the Hillbillies with a game-high 26 points. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManMV-Trey-Whitt-CMYK.jpg Man High School’s Trey Whitt puts up a shot in Friday night’s home loss to Mount View. He led the Hillbillies with a game-high 26 points. Man’s Michael Sorrell draws a double team. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManMV-Michael-Sorrell-CMYK.jpg Man’s Michael Sorrell draws a double team.

By Jerry Fekete Banner Correspondent

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).