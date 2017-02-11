Williamson, Early still in top five in CC scoring

Chapmanville Regional’s Drew Williamson and Logan High School’s David Early are still among the scoring leaders in the Cardinal Conference heading into the stretch drive of the season.

Williamson is third in the conference in scoring at 20.2 points a game, while Early is fourth at 19.9.

Poca High School’s Luke Frampton leads the Cardinal in scoring at 26.1 points per contest. Mingo Central’s Jeremy Dillon is second at 21.2.

Chance Brown of Sissonville is fifth at 18.3 points a game. Drew Hatfield of Mingo Central is 10th at 15.8.

Dylan Smith of Chapmanville (11.2) is 17th and Logan’s Will Akers (10.8) is 19th. Logan’s Dino Noe, Logan (10.4) is 24th and teammate Braxton Goff (10.0) is 25th.

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Leaders

Player, School G Pts Avg

Luke Frampton, Poca 15 391 26.1

Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central 17 360 21.2

Drew Williamson, Chapmanville 19 383 20.2

David Early, Logan 18 358 19.9

Chance Brown, Sissonville 17 211 18.3

Braeden McGrew, Winfield 18 316 17.6

Deshawn Womack, Nitro 19 322 17.0

Chase King, Herbert Hoover 19 311 16.4

Cam Wallace, Wayne 18 291 16.2

Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central 17 269 15.8

Austin Woodrum, Nitro 19 297 15.6

Michael Pinkerton, Sissonville 17 244 14.4

Andrew Day, Scott 17 224 13.2

Alan Johnson, Scott 17 223 13.1

Brady Jones, Sissonville 17 216 12.7

Nate Samples, Sissonville 17 196 11.5

Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 16 179 11.2

Seth Brooks, Nitro 19 209 11.0

Will Akers, Logan 17 183 10.8

J.P. Phillips, Poca 16 172 10.8

Canaan Fletcher, Mingo Central 17 181 10.7

Tate Hancock, Winfield 18 192 10.7

Brandon Elkins, Scott 17 177 10.4

Dino Noe, Logan 17 177 10.4

Braxton Goff, Logan 9 90 10.0

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

