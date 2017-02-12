WVU women nail school record 17 treys in rout of Cowgirls

WVU Nails School Record 17 Treys in Rout of Cowgirls

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team knocked down a school-record 17 three-pointers in a 79-53 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday evening in front of 4,024 fans at the WVU Coliseum for the annual Play 4Kay pink game.

After one period of play, it remained a two-point margin as WVU held a 14-12 advantage. However, WVU responded with seven three-pointers in the second quarter and held a 39-24 halftime edge. The three-point hot streak continued in the second half, as WVU responded with eight more makes from behind the arc. The Mountaineers (17-8, 5-8) maintained a comfortable lead in the second half and never trailed the Cowgirls (13-11, 3-10) en route to the team’s 12th victory at home.

Coming off a 35-point performance at Oklahoma, sophomore Tynice Martin once again had a stellar game by scoring a game-high 30 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 35 minutes. The sophomore became the first Mountaineer since Meg Bulger in 2005 to score 30 or more points in back-to-back games. The Atlanta native knocked down a career-best 7-of-10 from three-point range, tying for the second-most three-pointers made by a West Virginia sophomore in a game.

Teana Muldrow registered her sixth double-double of the season and second consecutive with 14 points and 13 rebounds. She also blocked two shots in 34 minutes. Katrina Pardee made 4-of-5 from three-point range and finished with 12 points. Alexis Brewer inked her sixth double-figure scoring game of the year with 12 points. Chania Ray, the league’s assist leader, distributed seven assists, scored five points and grabbed four rebounds.

“Needless to say, it was nice hitting shots,” coach Mike Carey said. “I mean when you hit shots, everything works so it was nice that we hit shots. I thought we played hard again, played with emotion so that was good to see. Oklahoma State, Jim (Littell), their coach does a great job. We were just hitting everything.”

Offensively, West Virginia shot 46.0 percent (29-of-63) from the field and 58.6 percent (17-of-29) from behind the arc. Oklahoma State was limited to 37.3 percent shooting (19-of-51) and 16.7 percent (2-of-12) from three-point range. WVU won the rebound battle, 37-32, and outscored the OSU bench, 16-10. WVU dished out 16 assists, collected four steals and blocked three shots and committed just 11 turnovers.

A pair of Martin jumpers and a Muldrow three-pointer put the Mountaineers up 7-2 in the first three and a half minutes of Saturday’s contest. However, Oklahoma State fought back to trim the game to one, 7-6. The game remained close for the rest of the period, but a Brewer driving layup gave WVU a 14-12 edge at the end of the quarter.

Strong perimeter play in the second quarter propelled the Mountaineers to a 39-24 halftime advantage. Seven of West Virginia’s nine field goals were from behind the arc, setting a new school quarter record. Pardee banked three treys, while Muldrow followed with two. Martin and Brewer also knocked down triples. WVU outscore the Cowgirls, 25-12, in the period.

In the third quarter, WVU added three more treys in contest and Martin led WVU with nine points in the period. A Martin jumper and the connection on the and-one stretched WVU’s lead to 23. The Mountaineers added 21 points in the fourth quarter. Martin’s three-point make at the 3:08 mark tied the previous school record of 16 treys against Providence in 1998. Less than a minute later, Brewer broke the school record with her second three-pointer of the game at the 2:29 mark. Kaylee Jensen led OSU with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Mandy Coleman scored a team-high 17 points.

West Virginia remains at home to play host to No. 25 Kansas State on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The 7 p.m. contest at the WVU Coliseum will be televised on ROOT SPORTS Pittsburgh.

NOTES: WVU’s 17 3-point field goal makes are the most in school history, surpassing the previous record of 16 set against Providence in 1998 … The 17 treys are tied for third-most in a Big 12 game … The Mountaineers hit seven 3-pointers in the second quarter, setting the record for the most 3’s in a quarter … In the fourth quarter, WVU went 5-6 (83.3 percent) from behind the arc, giving the Mountaineers the record for the highest three point percentage in a quarter … The previous record was set earlier this year against Oklahoma … WVU has now held 11 teams to less than 50 points this season … With a 30-point performance against the Cowgirls, Tynice Martin became the first Mountaineer to have back-to-back 30 point games since Meg Bulger did so on Jan. 11 (Marshall) and Jan. 15 (Seton Hall), 2005 … Martin knocked down a career-high seven three’s in the game, the most since Taylor Palmer made eight 3’s on November 11, 2011 against Youngstown State … Martin has now made a field goal in a team-leading 34 straight contests … Teana Muldrow recorded her seventh career double-double and second consecutive with a 14 point, 13 rebound game against the Cowgirls … After grabbing six boards against Oklahoma State, Lanay Montgomery now has 858 rebounds, moving her into sixth all-time … She needs seven more rebounds to move into fifth … Montgomery has now recorded a rebound in 99 straight games … Chania Ray dished out a game-high seven assists, marking the 27th straight game that she has had multiple assists.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s basketball on Instagram and Twitter by following @WVUWBB.­­­