Tigers, Cats have big week ahead

It’s a big week ahead for the Chapmanville Regional and Logan high school basketball teams.

The Class AA No. 4-ranked Tigers (16-4 overall and 10-1 in the Cardinal Conference), fresh off last Friday night’s 73-62 win at home over Logan, has a huge showdown on Tuesday night at No. 3 Mingo Central.

Miners (15-3, 9-1) beat Chapmanville 59-56 in double overtime on Feb. 4 in the previous meeting, snapping the Tigers’ nine-game winning streak.

The game will have far-reaching implications.

Not only will the game be big as far as seedings go for the upcoming sectional tournament, the Cardinal Conference title will also be on the line.

The winning team will likely win the regular season league championship.

CRHS then hosts Wayne (4-15, 0-10) on Friday in the regular season finale.

“We’ve got Mingo on Tuesday so we’re right back at it,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said after the win over Logan. “That was a tough, hard fought loss over here and they snuck out of here with a win. Hopefully, we can go over there and get a win.”

Napier said the upcoming sectional tourney, which is set to begin on Feb. 25, will be very tough.

Chapmanville and Mingo Central are battling for the No. 1 seed. Logan and Lincoln County trail with Scott likely to get the No. 5 seed and winless Man almost assured of being tagged with the No. 6 seed.

“Whoever comes out of this section, the two teams, have a chance to advance and go to the state tournament and possibly even win the whole thing,” Napier said. “There’s some good teams in our section and then you have Poca, Sissonville, Winfield and Nitro on the other side that are pretty good too. We’ve got a loaded region and it’s getting about that time of the year where it’s tournament time and the new season is about to begin.”

Logan (12-7, 7-4) travels to Winfield (11-7, 6-4) this Friday, hosts Mingo Central on Feb. 20 and goes to Class AAA No. 1-ranked Huntington on Feb. 21 in a non-conference game and regular season closer.

“We play Friday at Winfield and that will be a very tough game,” Green said. “They just beat Poca. They are playing really good basketball. It’s a very tough place to play. I’ve only been there a few times. Then we have Mingo and Huntington after that back-to-back. We’re excited. We’re going to keep rolling and go back to the drawing board.”

Like Napier, Green said the sectional tourney will be filled with good matchups.

“There will continue to be good games,” he said. “Not only this year but next year too. Mingo and Chapmanville return a lot of players too. There’s going to be a lot of good games in this section the next couple of years. I would like to see the state go to a ranking system and take the top eight teams in the state and send those guys to Charleston. If you look in our region there’s been six or seven teams in and out of the top 10 all year. Those are really good teams. But if you want to win a state championship you have to beat those teams anyway, so it really doesn’t matter who you play.”

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 10-1 16-4

Mingo Central 9-1 15-3

Logan 7-4 12-7

Scott 1-12 4-14

Wayne 0-10 4-15

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Poca 7-4 13-5

Sissonville 7-5 12-6

Winfield 6-4 11-7

Nitro 6-6 12-7

Herbert Hoover 2-9 8-11

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

