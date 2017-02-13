LMS hoopsters top Ripley in MVAC tourney

The Logan Middle School boys’ basketball team defeated Ripley Middle School, 45-42, in the first round of the Mid-Valley Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Logan led 11-10 after the fist quarter before pulling to a 30-19 halftime advantage.

Ripley then outscored Logan 13-7 in the third making it a five-point game going into the fourth quarter.

Corey Townsend led Logan in scoring with 17 points. Trey Brown had 12 points, on four made 3-point attempts. Jarron Glick had nine, Cameron Hensley four, Chance Maynard two and Carson Kirk one.

Logan was scheduled to play at Winfield in the second round of the tournament on Monday night.

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

