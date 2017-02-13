CRHS girls upend No. 6 Westside

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team made it a good Senior Night on Saturday night as the Lady Tigers upended the No. 6-ranked Westside Renegades, 68-54, at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Chapmanville improved to 14-6 on the season with the non-conference win.

The Lady Tigers were led by Madison Webb’s 23 points. Graci Brumfield had 15, while Kara Browning had 13, Kaylee Blair eight, Olivia Dalton seven and Taylor Manns two.

CRHS was 20-for-25 from the free throw line.

Manns, the only senior left on the team, was honored before the game.

“It was very emotional for Senior Night but we were very aggressive and attended the basket,” Chapmanville coach Johnny Williamson said. “Brumfield gave us a big lift off the bench and Webb had a big night but Taylor Manns, our only senior, played very sick but came to play.”

CRHS is slated to host Wayne on Tuesday night at home in the regular season finale.

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Wayne 8-3 12-7

Mingo Central 7-5 14-6

Chapmanville 7-5 14-6

Logan 4-8 6-12

Scott 1-12 8-12

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 10-2 17-3

Sissonville 9-2 14-5

Poca 10-4 15-5

Nitro 4-9 10-11

Herbert Hoover 0-13 2-19

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

