Chapmanville basketball team stays at No. 4 in the state rankings

The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team, fresh off last Friday night’s 73-62 win over county rival Logan, stayed at No. 4 in the state in this week’s Class AA poll.
The Tigers (16-4) were scheduled to have a showdown with No. 3 Mingo Central (15-3) on Tuesday night.
Fairmont Senior (15-3) is No. 1 in the state and Bluefield (15-2) second.
Chapmanville and Mingo Central join three other Cardinal Conference teams in the top 10 as Poca (13-5) is fifth, Sissonville (12-6) ninth and Winfield (11-7) 10th. The Generals were not ranked last week.
Two other conference teams — Nitro and Logan — received votes this week, putting seven of the Cardinal Conference’s 10 teams in the rankings.
Only Scott, Herbert Hoover and Wayne received no votes.
Capital (15-3) was again No. 1 this week in Class AAA. Wheeling Central (18-2) again grabbed the top spot in Single-A.
Tug Valley (11-8) was seventh in the Single-A poll this week.
——-
Boys’ Basketball Poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Capital (9) 15-3 99 1
2. University (1) 17-2 77 2
3. George Washington 15-4 71 6
4. Morgantown 15-4 54 3
5. Woodrow Wilson 13-5 50 8
6. Huntington 13-5 49 7
7. South Charleston 14-5 38 10
8. Parkersburg 13-5 37 4
9. Martinsburg 12-7 35 9
10. Musselman 14-3 34 5
Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 6.
—-
Class AA
1. Fairmont Senior (5) 15-3 94 2
2. Bluefield (4) 15-2 92 1
3. Mingo Central (1) 15-3 80 3
4. Chapmanville 16-4 71 4
5. Poca 13-5 61 5
6. Philip Barbour 14-3 50 6
7. North Marion 14-5 34 T8
8. East Fairmont 14-5 25 T8
9. Sissonville 12-6 15 7
10. Winfield 11-7 6 NR
Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Logan 3, Wyoming East 3, River View 3, Robert C. Byrd 3, Westside 1.
—-
Class A
1. Wheeling Central (8) 18-2 98 1
2. Fayetteville (2) 18-0 89 3
3. Ravenswood 17-2 75 2
4. Notre Dame 13-5 68 T4
5. Gilmer County 16-2 58 T6
6. St. Marys 16-4 51 T4
7. Tug Valley 11-8 28 8
8. Pendleton County 13-3 26 T6
9. Madonna 13-7 13 NR
(tie)Bishop Donahue 11-8 13 9
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 8, Tucker County 7, Parkersburg Catholic 6, Saint Joseph Central 5, Doddridge County 4, Pocahontas County 1.
(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).