Chapmanville basketball team stays at No. 4 in the state rankings

The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team, fresh off last Friday night’s 73-62 win over county rival Logan, stayed at No. 4 in the state in this week’s Class AA poll.

The Tigers (16-4) were scheduled to have a showdown with No. 3 Mingo Central (15-3) on Tuesday night.

Fairmont Senior (15-3) is No. 1 in the state and Bluefield (15-2) second.

Chapmanville and Mingo Central join three other Cardinal Conference teams in the top 10 as Poca (13-5) is fifth, Sissonville (12-6) ninth and Winfield (11-7) 10th. The Generals were not ranked last week.

Two other conference teams — Nitro and Logan — received votes this week, putting seven of the Cardinal Conference’s 10 teams in the rankings.

Only Scott, Herbert Hoover and Wayne received no votes.

Capital (15-3) was again No. 1 this week in Class AAA. Wheeling Central (18-2) again grabbed the top spot in Single-A.

Tug Valley (11-8) was seventh in the Single-A poll this week.

Boys’ Basketball Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAA

1. Capital (9) 15-3 99 1

2. University (1) 17-2 77 2

3. George Washington 15-4 71 6

4. Morgantown 15-4 54 3

5. Woodrow Wilson 13-5 50 8

6. Huntington 13-5 49 7

7. South Charleston 14-5 38 10

8. Parkersburg 13-5 37 4

9. Martinsburg 12-7 35 9

10. Musselman 14-3 34 5

Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 6.

Class AA

1. Fairmont Senior (5) 15-3 94 2

2. Bluefield (4) 15-2 92 1

3. Mingo Central (1) 15-3 80 3

4. Chapmanville 16-4 71 4

5. Poca 13-5 61 5

6. Philip Barbour 14-3 50 6

7. North Marion 14-5 34 T8

8. East Fairmont 14-5 25 T8

9. Sissonville 12-6 15 7

10. Winfield 11-7 6 NR

Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Logan 3, Wyoming East 3, River View 3, Robert C. Byrd 3, Westside 1.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (8) 18-2 98 1

2. Fayetteville (2) 18-0 89 3

3. Ravenswood 17-2 75 2

4. Notre Dame 13-5 68 T4

5. Gilmer County 16-2 58 T6

6. St. Marys 16-4 51 T4

7. Tug Valley 11-8 28 8

8. Pendleton County 13-3 26 T6

9. Madonna 13-7 13 NR

(tie)Bishop Donahue 11-8 13 9

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 8, Tucker County 7, Parkersburg Catholic 6, Saint Joseph Central 5, Doddridge County 4, Pocahontas County 1.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

