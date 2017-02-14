Miners get past Logan girls’ basketball team, 59-47

The Logan High School girls’ basketball team put up a good fight but lost 59-47 on Monday night to Mingo Central at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena in a battle of Class AA sectional rivals.

Mingo Central improved to 16-6 overall and 8-5 in the Cardinal Conference with the win. Logan fell to 6-13, 4-9.

The Miners swept the season series with the Lady Cats, also winning 56-36 on Dec. 12 at home.

Mingo Central led 16-11 after one quarter, 27-22 at the half and 46-36 after three. The Miners outpointed Logan 13-11 in the fourth to set the final score.

Kaileah Williams led Logan with a team-high 18 points. Holly Toler had 12, Ally Sipple six, Britney Welch five and Alexis Perry, Julianna Carter and Jazmyne Early had two each.

Tyshira Joplin pitched in a game-high 23 to pace Mingo Central. Katie Ball had 14, Xziah Rhodes 13 and Kylee Varney seven.

Logan is scheduled to host Class A Tolsia on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Lady Cats’ Senior Night game.

Logan and Mingo Central are scheduled to play in the Class AA sectional tournament beginning this Saturday.

Sectional coaches were expected to vote on the sectional tournament seedings on Tuesday. Chapmanville, Lincoln County, Scott and Man are the other teams in the six-team section.

Poca 55, Man 21

The Man High School girls’ basketball team dropped to 4-16 on the season with Monday night’s 55-21 blowout loss at Poca.

The Dots (16-5) sank 10 3-pointers in the game and were led by Casey Skeens, who tossed in 18 points. Madi Ord had 16 and Aubrey Chandler 10.

Man closes out the regular season Thursday at home against Scott at 6 p.m. The Lady Billies will then play an undetermined foe on Saturday in the Class AA sectional tournament.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Wayne 8-4 12-8

Mingo Central 8-5 16-6

Chapmanville 7-5 14-6

Logan 4-9 6-13

Scott 1-12 9-12

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 10-2 18-3

Sissonville 10-2 16-5

Poca 10-3 16-5

Nitro 4-9 10-12

Herbert Hoover 0-13 2-20

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

