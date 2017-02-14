Lady Tigers grab No. 1 seed for sectional tournament

The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team have secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament.

Chapmanville, 14-6 overall and 7-1 in games against sectional opponents, will get a first-round bye as will No. 2 seed Mingo Central (16-6, 6-1).

Chapmanville and Mingo Central split during the regular season with the Lady Tigers beating the Miners just last week, 60-49, at home. Mingo Central defeated CRHS 52-51 earlier in the season on its home court.

The sectional tournament is scheduled to begin this Saturday night with a pair of games at Chapmanville Regional’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

In Game One at 6:30 p.m., No. 4 seed Logan (6-13, 3-5) takes on No. 5 seed Scott (9-12, 2-4). Game Two around 8 p.m. has No. 3 seed Lincoln County (11-8, 3-2) battling it out with No. 6 seed Man (4-16, 0-7).

The two winners then advance to play on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the semifinals.

Logan, which upset Class AA No. 2-ranked Winfield, 33-30 last week, is likely to defeat Scott easily. The Lady Cats routed the Lady Hawks twice during the regular season by 49-6 and 55-26 scores.

If Logan gets past Scott it would have a semifinal rematch against county rival Chapmanville. CRHS beat Logan twice during the season, 50-31 and 52-42.

If favored Lincoln County gets past Man, the Lady Panthers would play Mingo Central this coming Tuesday in the semifinals. The Miners downed LCHS 76-62 this season in the only meeting between the two teams.

The two semifinal winners would then move on to play in the sectional championship game on Friday, Feb. 24 at a site to be determined later.

Neutral site gyms in Chapmanville, Logan and Mingo Central are being used for all the sectional tourney games.

So, for instance, if Chapmanville ends up playing Logan in the semifinals the game would be played at Mingo Central. The possible semifinal matchup between Lincoln County and Mingo Central would be played at either Chapmanville or Logan.

If Chapmanville and Mingo Central survive they would meet in the championship game for a decisive Game 3.

The sectional champion and runner-up would then advance to play in the upcoming regional tournament with the winner hosting and the runner-up going on the road. Both regional winners then advance to the state tournament at the Charleston Civic Center.

In Region 4 Section 1, Winfield, to no one’s surprise, has grabbed the top spot. The Generals are 18-3 going into this week’s play. Winfield has lost two games recently, however, with the loss to Logan and a defeat at the hands of Class AAA Parkersburg South at the Charleston Civic Center.

Poca (16-5) is second, Sissonville (16-5) third, Wayne (12-8) fourth, Nitro (10-12) fifth and Point Pleasant (2-18) last.

Winfield and Poca get first-round byes. Sissonville hosts Point Pleasant and Wayne hosts Nitro in first-round matchups on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Winfield then plays host on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. to either Wayne or Nitro in one of the two semifinal games. Poca hosts either Sissonville or Point Pleasant also on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

All of those teams, with the exception of Point Pleasant, are members of the Cardinal Conference.

——-

Class AA Sectional Tournament Pairings

Saturday, Feb. 18

At Chapmanville

No. 4 Logan (6-13) vs. No. 5 Scott (9-12), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Lincoln County (11-8) vs. No. 6 Man (4-16), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 1 Chapmanville (14-6) vs. Logan/Scott, TBA

No. 2 Mingo Central (16-6) vs. Lincoln County/Man, TBA

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinal winners (championship game), TBA

http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Chapmanville-Tigers-alternate-logo-CMYK-2.jpg

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.