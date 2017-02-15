Tug Valley trounces winless Man High School basketball team, 105-41

NAUGATUCK, W.Va. — The Class A No. 7-ranked Tug Valley High School boys’ basketball team had an easy time with winless Man on Tuesday night at home as the Panthers crushed the Double-A Hillbillies 105-41 at the TVHS gym in Naugatuck.

Man fell to 0-20 on the season with the loss. The two teams have a rematch next Tuesday night at Man in the regular season finale.

It was all Tug Valley from the opening tip as the Panthers jumped on top of Man 30-5 after one quarter of play.

The Panthers led 55-18 at the half and 85-25 after three. Tug Valley then broke over the century mark in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Billies 20-16.

Logan Whitt led Man with 11 points. Trey Whitt, Cutler Workman and Nathan Mitchell had seven points each. Matt Spaulding had three and Michael Sorrell, Tyler Ekins and Quintin Moody all had two each.

Tyler May tossed in 27 points to lead Tug Valley. Garret Brown netted 19 points, while Mason Layne had 12 and Jonathan Blankenship and Colby Savage also broke into double digits in scoring with 10 points apiece.

Bryce Preece had nine points for the Panthers. Brady Spaulding had eight and Levi Davis six. Ethan Varney and Brady Newsome pitched in a bucket each.

Brown was 8-for-11 shooting from the floor for the game. May was 10-for-16.

Tug Valley was 36-for-71 shooting from the floor for the game for 51 percent. The Panthers were 9-for-20 from 3-point territory for 45 percent. At the foul line TVHS made 24-of-31 shots for 77 percent.

Man was an ice-cold 15-of-70 shooting for a woeful 21 percent, including 6-of-22 from 3-point land. The Billies were 5-for-11 from the foul line.

Tug held a 47-23 edge in rebounds.

By Paul Adkins

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

