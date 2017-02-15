Chapmanville girls win share of Cardinal Conference South Division title

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — It wasn’t just a mid-February, end-of-the-season throw-away game.

It had meaning.

The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season with Tuesday night’s 39-38 win at home over Wayne at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

With the win, Chapmanville improved to 15-6 overall and 8-5 in the Cardinal Conference. Wayne dropped to 12-9, 8-5.

The victory gave the Lady Tigers a three-way share of the Cardinal Conference’s South Division title with Wayne and Mingo Central, which also finished league play with an 8-5 mark.

“We finished 15-6 and won nine out of our last 10 games,” CRHS first-year coach Johnny Williamson said. “Our only loss was to number two ranked Winfield. We have just one loss at home this season. That’s not too bad.”

Madison Webb led Chapmanville with a 12-point game. Graci Brumfield had eight, while Taylor Manns, Chapmanville’s lone senior, had six points. Freshman point guard Olivia Dalton also had six points. Kara Browning tossed in four points and Kaylee Blair three.

Chapmanville earned a season series split with Wayne. The Pioneers won 73-59 earlier in the season at Wayne as WHS standout Aerial Adkins poured in 40 points. This time, Adkins was held to 15 by CRHS.

The Lady Tigers have the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament.

CRHS will likely play Logan on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the sectional semifinals at Mingo Central High School. Logan opens sectional play against Scott this Saturday night at Chapmanville.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Mingo Central 8-5 16-6

Chapmanville 8-5 15-6

Wayne 8-5 12-9

Logan 4-9 6-13

Scott 1-12 9-12

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Sissonville 11-2 16-5

Winfield 10-2 18-3

Poca 10-3 16-5

Nitro 4-9 10-12

Herbert Hoover 0-13 2-20

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

