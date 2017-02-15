CRHS football has just four home games in 2017 season

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — When the Cardinal Conference expanded to 10 teams last year with the additions of Logan, Nitro and Winfield some reshuffling had to be done with the football schedules.

Beginning with the 2017 season all conference teams will play a full nine league games and one out of conference game.

That ripple effect has come down on the Chapmanville Regional High School football team, which will only have four home games this coming season.

The good news for the Tigers is that two of those away trips will be short ones as Chapmanville is scheduled to play on the road at county rivals Logan and Man, which will be the only non-conference game for the Tigers this fall.

Then in 2018 when all of the games flip over, Chapmanville is expected to get six home games.

Last year, the Man game was at mid-season but this year the game has been moved to Nov. 3 in the regular season finale. So that means the Tigers will open with nine straight conference games.

Chapmanville, coached by second-year man Rob Dial, will also play at Logan for the second striaght season.

The Tigers, 5-5 last year, beat both the Wildcats and the Billies last year, downing Logan 29-8 and defeating Man 40-21 to take the county championship.

There’s also another good thing about the Tigers’ football schedule. For the first time in a number of years, Chapmanville will have a bye week.

The Tigers’ open week will fall at mid-season on Oct. 6.

That’s a perfect spot to heal up, regroup and make a push in the second half of the season.

Chapmanville is set to open the 2017 season on the road at Sissonville on Aug. 25, then play at Poca on Sept. 1 before having its home opener on Sept. 8 against Winfield in the Hall of Fame Game.

Last year, the Tigers also went on the road at Sissonville in the season opener, falling 22-15 to the Indians. CRHS also hosted Winfield last season, losing 34-23 to the Generals.

Then in Week 4 on Sept. 15, Chapmanville hits the road at Nitro. The Tigers also played at Nitro last year and ripped the Wildcats, 47-14.

After playing Nitro, Chapmanville is set to host rival Scott on Sept. 22 and then travel to Herbert Hoover on Sept. 29.

Following the bye week, Chapmanville hosts Wayne on Oct. 13 in the annual CRHS homecoming game. Last year, the Tigers also hosted the Pioneers and lost 29-27 in the finale.

The Tigers then close out the 2017 season with three games — at Logan on Oct. 20, home against Class AA defending state champion Mingo Central on Oct. 27 on Senior Night and Nov. 3 at Man.

Each Cardinal Conference team will have just one non-conference game beginning with this upcoming season.

Many of those will be traditional rival games.

Chapmanville and Logan will maintain its rivalries with county foe Man.

Wayne will likely keep its county rival Tolsia, while Nitro, in an ode to its Triple-A past in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, will keep rival St. Albans on its ‘17 schedule in the annual “Battle for the Bridge” game.

Several starters will be back for the Tigers next season, including the entire offensive line and also quarterback Adam Vance and top playmaker Dylan Smith, who are both juniors. Seven defensive starters will return.

“Up front we have five guys on the offensive line that started and all five of those guys will be returning,” Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said in an earlier interview with the Logan Banner. “We’re excited about that. And on the flip side, we will have seven starters that will be returning to us. We’re going to lose a couple of players that we’re going to have to replace but we feel like we have some guys that are going to be able to step in there for us next season.”

Vance stepped into the starting role this season for Chapmanville and had a great season, completing 151 of 226 passes (66.8 percent) for 2,055 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

“Adam Vance progressed much more quickly than what I anticipated. He did an excellent job in getting the ball to our playmakers out in space,” Dial said. “He also kept some plays alive with some sneaks that a lot of our opponents underestimated. He was able to make things happen when he had pressure on him. Our offense is not a simple system. There’s some complexity to it. The quarterback has to know what everybody is doing and he did a good job.”

Smith put up big numbers for CRHS, splitting time as a running back and a wide receiver with 1,237 total yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Smith had 53 catches for 861 yards and 11 TDs and rushed for another 376 yards on 57 carries with nine more scores. His 11 touchdowns tied him for seventh-best in the state. The 132 total points by Smith was eighth-best in the state.

“Dylan is a special talent that as a coach you are not going to get every year,” Dial said. “We have to make sure that we can give Dylan a chance to shine because we saw how good that he was this year. He could have another great year next year with another year of experience.”

Chapmanville had several good individual performances last year.

The Tigers’ Smith, Vance, Timmy Bigley, Ryan Craddock and Evan Willis were on the All-Conference First Team. On the Second Team were Chapmanville’s Billy Shepherd, Austin Butcher, Seth Whitt and Dillon Renniger.

Chapmanville’s Tristan Browning and Cory McGraw were named Honorable Mention All-Conference.

Bigley, a junior lineman, finished the season with 82 total tackles (56 solos and 26 assists). He also had two sacks.

Willis, a junior lineman, had 50 solo tackles and 21 assists and two sacks.

Whitt, a sophomore was a big part of the Chapmanville defense and had 58 solo tackles, 26 assists, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Renniger, a sophomore, had 36 total tackles and two interceptions and was also the CRHS kicker, making 17 of 21 extra point kicks.

Just five points ended up being the difference last year in Chapmanville’s quest to make a second straight playoff appearance. Close loses to Herbert Hoover (13-12) and Wayne (29-27) ended up being the difference.

“Despite our 5-5 record I’m already starting to get excited about next season,” Dial said. “Overall it was a good season. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the ending that we wanted. However, we have to look at the big picture. We had a really good run at the middle part of the season, winning five straight. We were county champions and that was one of our big goals.”

Dial said his players must work hard in the off-season and will be hoping to get more students out for football next season in order to build some much-needed depth.

“We have to keep working. How well we do next year is how well we work in the off-season,” he said.

2017 Chapmanville Regional

High School

Football Schedule

Aug. 25: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: *Winfield (Hall of Fame Game), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: OPEN DATE

Oct. 13: *Wayne (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: *Mingo Central (Senior Night), 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2016 Chapmanville Regional

High School

Football Schedule (5-5):

Aug. 26: *at Sissonville, L 15-22

Sept. 2: *Herbert Hoover, L 12-13

Sept. 9: *at Scott, W 27-12

Sept. 16: *Poca (Hall of Fame Game), W 53-20

Sept. 23: *at Logan, W 29-8

Sept. 30: *at Nitro, W 47-14

Oct. 7: Man (Homecoming), W 40-21

Oct. 14: *at Mingo Central, L 8-47

Oct. 21: *Winfield, L 23-34

Oct. 28: *Wayne, L 27-29

Nov. 4: OPEN DATE

*Cardinal Conference game

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner

