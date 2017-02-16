Tolsia tops Logan girls’ basketball team in 2 OT’s, 62-57

LOGAN, W.Va. — It was a heartbreaking loss for the Logan High School girls’ basketball team in its regular season finale as the Lady Cats lost 62-57 in double-overtime to Class A Tolsia at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena on Wednesday night.

It was also Senior Night as Logan honored its two 12th-grade players, Beth Adkins and Britney Welch.

Adkins had eight points in the game, while Welch tossed in four.

Logan (6-14) was led by Kaileah Williams, who netted 19 points. Holly Toler had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Alexis Perry had five points, while Ally Sipple had three and Bre Welch two.

Mariah Finley paced Tolsia with 21 points. Taylor Parsley had 18, Sarah Jude 11 and Tasha Nichols and Alyssa Cloud had six apiece.

Logan led 15-6 after one quarter and 24-20 at the half. The Rebels outscored Logan 15-11 in the third to tie it up at 35 after three. It was tied at 43 at the end of regulation and knotted up at 49 after the first overtime. Tolsia then outscored the Lady Cats 13-8 in the second OT to pick up the win.

Tolsia swept the season series with Logan, also winning 41-32 on Jan. 24 in Glenhayes.

Logan is scheduled to open play in the six-team Class AA sectional tournament on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Scott (10-12) at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Logan has easily defeated Scott twice during the regular season.

If Logan gets past the Lady Hawks, the Lady Cats are scheduled to play county rival and top seeded Chapmanville on Tuesday night at Mingo Central High School in one of the two semifinal games.

* Winfield, the No. 2-ranked Class AA team in the state, captured the Cardinal Conference championship with Wednesday night’s 52-40 win on the road at rival Sissonville.

The two teams had entered the night with identical 10-2 league marks. Winfield, after a perplexing 33-30 loss at home to Logan last week in which the Generals blew a 15-point first-quarter lead, improved to 19-3 overall and 11-2 in the Cardinal Conference. Sissonville is 16-6, 10-3.

Poca also finished in a second-place tie in the conference standings with a 10-3 mark. The Dots are 16-5 overall.

All three are the Cardinal’s North Divsion.

Chapmanville, Mingo Central and Wayne all won a share of the CC’s South Division title with identical 8-5 league records.

Scott 50, Man 41

The Man High School girls’ basketball team limps into Saturday’s sectionals after losing 50-41 at home to Scott on Wednesday night.

Man (4-18), the sixth seed for the sectionals, is set to play Lincoln County on Saturday night at Chapmanville in the opening round.

Man lost its fourth straight game. The Lady Billies are just 1-13 in second semester games. The lone win game on Feb. 3 with a 36-30 victory at home over Montcalm.

No further details were available on the game.

——-

Class AA Sectional Tournament Pairings

Saturday, Feb. 18

At Chapmanville Regional

No. 4 Logan (6-14) vs. No. 5 Scott (10-12), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Lincoln County (11-8) vs. No. 6 Man (4-18), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 1 Chapmanville (14-6) vs. Logan/Scott, TBA

No. 2 Mingo Central (16-6) vs. Lincoln County/Man, TBA

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinal winners (championship game), TBA

——-

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Mingo Central 8-5 16-6

Chapmanville 8-5 15-6

Wayne 8-5 12-9

Logan 4-9 6-14

Scott 1-12 10-12

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 11-2 19-3

Poca 10-3 16-5

Sissonville 10-3 16-6

Nitro 4-9 10-12

Herbert Hoover 0-13 2-20

Logan High School seniors Beth Adkins and Britney Welch were honored on Wednesday during Senior Night at LHS. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Lady-Cats-senior-pic-CMYK.jpg Logan High School seniors Beth Adkins and Britney Welch were honored on Wednesday during Senior Night at LHS.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

