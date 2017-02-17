UAB’s long-range attack too much for Herd women

Press Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Rachael Childress made seven of her 10 3-point attempts to lead a powerful 3-point barrage by the host UAB women’s basketball team in a 71-55 wire-to-wire defeat of visiting Marshall Thursday evening in Bartow Arena.

The win improved the Blazers to 13-12 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA, while Marshall dropped its fourth straight to fall to 12-12 and 4-9 in league play.

Childress finished with 21 points, while Deanna Kuzmanic added 12 and a game-high seven rebounds. The duo made a combined 11 of their 18 3-point attempts. Whytney Singleton had six assists and Kara Rawls contributed three blocks. Leading rebounder Keonna Farmer (6.9 per game) was blanked on the glass in just nine minutes of action due to foul trouble.

Marshall was led by 14 points from Kiana Evans (6-for-11 shooting) and Shayna Gore’s 11, who also notched a game-high four steals. Evans, Talequia Hamilton and Porter all had six rebounds and the latter added four assists. The Blazers made life difficult for Hamilton inside (2-for-10 on field goals) as the Huntington senior came into the game second in the conference in field goal percentage (56.0).

The two teams are 1-2 in the league in 3-pointers per game and combined for 21 on Thursday (UAB 13, Marshall 8). The Blazers came in leading the league in 3-point percentage (38.5), while the Thundering Herd entered as the top team in 3-point percentage defense (28.5).

UAB held commanding advantages in bench points (22-11) and rebounds (40-30). Marshall had it that way in steals (8-3).

Marshall did a better job with turnovers for most of the game, committing just six in the first three quarters before posting that many in the fourth quarter alone. UAB had 16 miscues for the contest.

UAB jumped out to a 24-13 lead on a Janeka Williams layup just 12 seconds into the second quarter. Marshall responded with a 13-3 run to pull within one (27-26) on a Hamilton 3-pointer.

The two teams battled to a 17-all draw in the third quarter and Marshall chopped the lead to seven (59-52) on a Porter jumper with 5:39 left in the final stanza. However, UAB answered with a free throw, a layup and two 3-pointers to push the margin back to 14 (68-54) with 2:18 left.

Gore hit three 3-pointers to give her 55 for the season, tying her with Natal Rosko (1994-95) for fourth in the school’s single-season records. She now has 106 for her career, tying her for ninth all-time with Kristi Huff (1988-92).

“We were a little more stagnant tonight on both ends than anticipated,” said Marshall coach Matt Daniel. “We missed crucial assignments, and they made us pay. We did a good job taking care of the ball for the first three quarters but started the fourth with three-straight turnovers. We dug a hole and climbed back out, dug another and climbed back out again, but didn’t make them pay from the free throw line at critical times. We are banged up, but I wish I could say things were going to get easier. It just doesn’t happen in this league. We have to rally around each other, keep the home insulated from distraction, and get back after it.”

The Thundering Herd were scheduled to play at Middle Tennessee on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Blue Raiders dropped an 82-75 decision at home to WKU Thursday evening.