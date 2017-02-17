CRHS basketball rips Wayne, wraps up Cardinal Conference championship

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Drew Williamson poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Class A No. 4-ranked Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team to an easy 80-47 win at home over Wayne on Thursday night in the regular season finale.

With the win, the Tigers secured the Cardinal Conference championship outright as Chapmanville improved to 12-1 in the league and 18-4 overall.

Devins Collins and Hunter Neil also dumped in 14 and 11 points respectively for Chapmanville. Obinna Killen had seven, Dylan Smith six, Tyler Moore five and Fidelis Nwafor three. James Ellis and Hunter Cook tossed in two each.

Justice Ramey-Ross led Wayne with 15 points. Cameron Wallace and Kameron Adkins netted nine each. Benton Daniels had seven, Corey Marcum six and Darian Maynard two.

CRHS led 17-9 after one quarter and then outscored Wayne 32-9 in the second period to take a commanding 49-19 halftime lead. Chapmanville’s 21-13 third put the Tigers ahead 70-31.

Wayne dropped to 4-17, 0-12 with the loss.

Chapmanville will now await the seedings for the upcoming Class AA sectional tournament.

The Tigers seem to have the edge on Mingo Central (15-4) for the top seed even though the teams split during the regular season.

Logan is the likely No. 3 seed with Lincoln County fourth, Scott fifth and Man sixth.

The Class AA sectional tournament is slated to begin on Feb. 25.

The sectional coaches are expected to vote for the seeds early next week.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 12-1 18-4

Mingo Central 9-2 15-4

Logan 7-4 12-7

Scott 3-11 7-14

Wayne 0-12 4-17

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Poca 7-4 14-5

Winfield 7-4 12-7

Sissonville 7-7 12-8

Nitro 6-6 13-7

Herbert Hoover 2-9 9-11

——-

Cardinal Conference

Leaders

Player, School G Pts Avg

Luke Frampton, Poca 18 437 24.3

Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central 19 402 21.2

David Early, Logan 19 384 20.2

Drew Williamson, Chapmanville 21 423 20.1

Chance Brown, Sissonville 19 339 17.8

Braeden McGrew, Winfield 19 335 17.6

Deshawn Womack, Nitro 20 335 16.8

Chase King, Herbert Hoover 20 325 16.3

Cam Wallace, Wayne 20 318 15.9

Austin Woodrum, Nitro 20 318 15.9

Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central 19 291 15.3

Michael Pinkerton, Sissonville 19 258 13.6

Brady Jones, Sissonville 19 243 12.8

Andrew Day, Scott 20 252 12.6

Alan Johnson, Scott 19 238 12.5

Seth Brooks, Nitro 20 226 11.3

J.P. Phillips, Poca 19 209 11.0

Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 18 194 10.8

Tate Hancock, Winfield 19 204 10.7

Will Akers, Logan 18 191 10.6

Nate Samples, Sissonville 19 202 10.6

Brandon Elkins, Scott 19 198 10.4

Dino Noe, Logan 18 187 10.4

Andrew Huff, Winfield 19 193 10.2

Justice Ross, Wayne 18 181 10.1

Canaan Fletcher, Mingo Central 19 189 10.0

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.