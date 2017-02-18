Logan football adds five new teams to 2017 schedule

LOGAN, W.Va. — A Week 3 home game against defending Class AA state champion Mingo Central highlights Logan High School’s recently-released 2017 football season.

The Wildcats rejoined the Class AA ranks and the Cardinal Conference last year, but due to scheduling conflicts, Logan was unable to play a full league slate.

They will this fall as Logan adds Mingo Central, Wayne, Herbert Hoover, Nitro and Winfield to its schedule.

LHS drops Class AA dormats Lincoln County and Oak Hill as well as 2A power Point Pleasant and 3A schools John Marshall and Greenbrier East from its schedule.

Mingo Central, now coached by first-year mentor Joey Fields, went 14-0 last season in Coach Yogi Kinder’s final season at the helm, downing Fairmont Senior 32-7 in the Class AA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The Miners are led by Kennedy Award winning quarterback Jeremy Dillon, who will be back for his senior season. Dillon passed for 2,115 yards with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions during the regular season.

Mingo Central cruised to playoff wins at home over James Monroe (41-21), Keyser (32-8) and Liberty Harrison (55-7) on the way to Wheeling.

Logan is scheduled to host the Miners on Sept. 8 after opening up the season on the road at non-conference county rival Man on Aug. 25 and hosting Sissonville on Sept. 1 in the Cardinal Conference opener.

Logan is 2-1 all-time vs. Mingo Central in a series which spanned 2011-13.

After playing the Miners, Logan travels to Poca in Week 4 on Sept. 15, then hosts Winfield on Sept. 22 before going on the road to play at Nitro on Sept. 29.

Logan hosts Scott on Oct. 6 for its homecoming game, then goes to Herbert Hoover on Oct. 13 before hosting county rival Chapmanville on Oct. 20 for Senior Night.

The finale is Oct. 27 at Wayne.

Logan has an open date on Nov. 3 in Week 11 so that means 10 games in 10 weeks with no off week for the Wildcats.

With the addition of Wayne to the schedule, Logan will be bringing back an old rivalry.

Logan is 7-11 all-time vs. Wayne, last playing the Pioneers in 2009 with a 34-14 loss. Wayne, usually a Class AA state powerhouse, has had a down two-year stretch as the Pioneers were 5-5 in 2015 and 4-6 last year, missing the playoffs both times. The Logan-Wayne series dates back to 1928.

Logan and Herbert Hoover used to play each other in the past as members of the Class AAA Mountain State Athletic Conference. The Wildcats lead Herbert Hoover 9-7 in the all-time series. Logan last played the Huskies in 2010, winning 14-7.

The Huskies were 7-4 last year and made it to the Class AA playoffs but were upended 48-27 at Fairmont Senior in the opening round.

Logan should also have a competitive game with Winfield. LHS leads the Generals 4-3 in the all-time series. The two last played in 2012 with the Cats winning 38-28. Winfield was also 7-4 and a playoff team last year, but just like Hoover, were ousted in the opening round with a 38-28 defeat at the hands of James Monroe.

Logan and Nitro don’t have much history with each other as LHS leads 4-2 in the all-time series which spans from 1999-2014. Nitro beat Logan 32-22 in 2014 in the last meeting. Nitro went just 1-9 last year with a season-opening 9-6 win over the lowly Poca Dots.

The Wildcats played Sissonville last year and lost 36-20. The Indians made it to the playoffs last year as well but lost 29-27 to Weir to finish out 9-2. Logan leads 6-2 in the all-time series. Sissonville’s only other loss last season was a 52-22 setback to Mingo Central.

Chapmanville (5-5), Scott (3-7), Man (5-5) and Poca (0-10) all missed the post-season a year ago. The Dots have endured three straight 0-10 seasons and are on a 38-game losing skid.

Logan hopes to improve next year but will have to do it without head coach Gary Mullins, who recently resigned after 13 seasons at the helm, including a 61-74 record and five out of the school’s six total playoff appearances.

Logan’s 2016 season got off with a bang with a 48-13 win at home over county rival Man in the Coalfield Kickoff Classic.

Then after two wins over weak foes Poca (61-11) and Lincoln County (40-13) the Cats were 3-0.

Logan then suffered five straight defeats to Point Pleasant (41-12), Chapmanville (29-8), Class AAA teams John Marshall (13-6) and Greenbrier East (34-22) and 2A Sissonville (36-20) in a Cardinal Conference game.

The Wildcats closed out with wins over Oak Hill (50-20) and Scott (38-26) to finish with a 5-5 record.

Logan returns First-Team All-Cardinal Conference linebacker Shawntez Matthews. LHS also returns All-Conference Honorable Mention picks David Early, Dino Noe, Cezar Cruz and Chucky Felder.

Matthews was Logan’s leading tackler from his linebacker post with 83 tackles, an interception, two pass breakups, a sack and a fumble recovery during the 2016 season.

Freshman quarterback Early was 89 of 150 (59.3 percent) passing for 1,525 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Early, a two-sport star at Logan and also the LHS basketball team’s top scorer, also ran for 321 yards on 67 attempts and scored five TDs.

Noe saw action for Logan on offense, defense and special teams as he was one of the Wildcats’ kickers.

Cruz had 35 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Felder saw action on both sides of the ball for Logan. On defense, he had 44 tackles, seven pass breakups, a pick and two caused fumbles. He also caught four passes for 68 yards and had a handful of carries.

Sophomore Michael Hall also had a big year and should factor heavily into Logan’s offensive scheme next fall. Hall rushed 33 times for 398 yards and scored four TDs and also caught 18 passes for 359 yards and four more TDs.

Trey Jude, a sophomore DB, had 28 tackles and a pair of pass breakups.

——-

2017 Logan High School

Football Schedule:

Aug. 25: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: *Scott (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: *Chapmanville (Senior Night), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3: OPEN DATE

——-

2016 Logan High School

Football Schedule (5-5):

Aug. 25: Man (Coalfield Kickoff Classic), W 48-13

Sept. 2: *Poca (Hall of Fame Game), W 61-11

Sept. 9: Lincoln County, W 40-13

Sept. 16: at Point Pleasant, L 12-41

Sept. 23: *Chapmanville (Homecoming), L 8-29

Sept. 30: Open Date

Oct. 7: at John Marshall, L 6-13

Oct. 14: at Greenbrier East, L 22-34

Oct. 24: *Sissonville, L 20-36

Oct. 28: at Oak Hill, W 50-20

Nov. 4: *at Scott, W 38-26

*Cardinal Conference game

——-

2017 Logan County High School Master Football Schedule:

Friday, August 25:

Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 1:

Chapmanville at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 8:

Winfield at Chapmanville (Hall of Fame Game), 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 15:

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Man — OPEN DATE

Friday, September 22:

Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

River View at Man (Hall of Fame Game), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 29:

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln County at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 6:

Scott at Logan (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

Keyser at Man (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville — OPEN DATE

Friday, October 13:

Wayne at Chapmanville (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 20:

Chapmanville at Logan (Senior Night), 7:30 p.m.

Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 27:

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 3:

Chapmanville at Man (Senior Night), 7:30 p.m.

Logan — OPEN DATE

Logan players Shawntez Matthews, Cody Maynard, Jamal Minter and Skyler Miller walk onto the field in a game last year. Matthews, an All-Cardinal Conference First-Team pick, will be back to lead the Wildcats in 2017. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Wednesday-LoganMan-captains-CMYK.jpg Logan players Shawntez Matthews, Cody Maynard, Jamal Minter and Skyler Miller walk onto the field in a game last year. Matthews, an All-Cardinal Conference First-Team pick, will be back to lead the Wildcats in 2017. Logan QB David Early (3) runs with the ball in last year’s win over the Man Hillbillies in the season opener. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Sunday-David-Early-carry-CMYK.jpg Logan QB David Early (3) runs with the ball in last year’s win over the Man Hillbillies in the season opener. Logan’s Michael Hall is tackled by Man’s Buren Maynor (7) and an identified MHS player in last year’s season opener. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Sunday-Michael-Hall-carry-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Michael Hall is tackled by Man’s Buren Maynor (7) and an identified MHS player in last year’s season opener.

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.