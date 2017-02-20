Lincoln County ends Lady Billies’ season

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The 2016-17 Man High School girls’ basketball season came to a merciful end with Saturday night’s 60-33 loss to Lincoln County in the Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Man closed out the season with a 4-19 record.

Lincoln County advanced to play in Tuesday night’s Class AA semifinals where the Lady Panthers are scheduled to face Mingo Central at 6:30 p.m. at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.

Lincoln County, the No. 3 seed, stands at 13-9 on the season. Second seed Mingo Central has a 16-6 record.

The other sectional semifinal on Tuesday pits No. 1 seed Chapmanville (14-6) against No. 4 seed Logan (7-14) in a game which is slated to be played at Mingo Central High School.

Man, coached by Tonia Ward, closed out the season on a five-game losing skid. The Lady Billies were just 1-14 since the beginning of the calendar year with the lone winning coming on Feb. 3 with a 36-30 victory at home over Class A Montcalm.

No Man player reached double digits in scoring in Saturday night’s game.

The Lady Billies were led by Allie Meade and Courtney Hinkle, who tossed in eight points each. Morgan Muncy had seven, Sasha Moody six, Karissa Anderson four and Makenzie Adkins two.

Carley McComas had 19 and McKendra Wiley 12 points to pace Lincoln County.

The Lady Panthers led 14-4 after one quarter and 41-8 at the half after outscoring Man 27-4 in the second quarter. It was 52-16 after three.

Saturday night’s game was the final prep contest for Man’s lone senior, Hinkle.

The young Lady Billies’ team this year featured two sophomores and and five freshman on the squad’s 13-player roster.

——-

2016-17 Man High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (4-19):

Dec. 2: at Lincoln County, L 25-57

Dec. 5: at Scott, L 40-42

Dec. 7: at Chapmanville, L 23-57

Dec. 10: Mingo Central, L 27-41

Dec. 12: Teays Valley Christian, W 43-41

Dec. 15: at Montcalm, W 41-34

Dec. 16: Mount View, W 26-17

Jan. 10: River View, L 16-57

Jan. 11: at Nitro, L 18-49

Jan. 12: Lincoln County, L 22-43

Jan. 18: Poca, L 24-53

Jan. 19: at Westside, L 24-76

Jan. 23: at Mingo Central, L 47-71

Jan. 24: Chapmanville, L 15-63

Jan. 31: at Teays Valley Christian, L 47-51

Feb. 1: Nitro, L 32-57

Feb. 3: Montcalm, W 36-30

Feb. 6: at Mount View, L 39-47

Feb. 9: at River View, L 26-64

Feb. 13: at Poca, L 21-55

Feb. 16: Scott, L 41-50

Feb. 18: vs. Lincoln County (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), L 33-60

Man High School’s Sasha Moody (25) goes in for a shot in Saturday night’s loss to Lincoln County in the Class AA sectional tourney at Chapmanville. Man finished the season 4-19. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyBilliesLC_Sasha_Moody_shoots_cmyk.jpg Man High School’s Sasha Moody (25) goes in for a shot in Saturday night’s loss to Lincoln County in the Class AA sectional tourney at Chapmanville. Man finished the season 4-19. Man’s Allie Meade shoots a free throw. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyBilliesLC_Allie_Meade_shoots_cmyk.jpg Man’s Allie Meade shoots a free throw. Man’s Morgan Muncy shoots a jumper in the sectional tourney. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyBilliesLC_Morgan_Muncy_shoots_cmyk.jpg Man’s Morgan Muncy shoots a jumper in the sectional tourney.

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.