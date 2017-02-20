Logan, CRHS have sectional showdown

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — It’s do or die time now for the Logan and Chapmanville high school girls’ basketball teams.

The county rivals are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mingo Central High School in one of the two Class AA Region 4, Section 2 semifinals.

No. 4 seed Logan advanced with Saturday night’s 70-35 win over Scott at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium in the opening round of the sectional tournament.

Logan comes into the game at 7-14.

Top seed Chapmanville (14-6) received a first round bye.

Logan and Chapmanville met twice during the regular season with the Lady Tigers winning both games. CRHS won 50-31 on Jan. 26 at home and then won the return game, 52-42 on Feb. 4 at Logan.

Game 3 will be for all the marbles.

The winner will advance to play on Friday night against either Mingo Central or Lincoln County in the sectional championship game. The winner will also advance to the upcoming Class AA regional co-championship game regardless of Friday night’s outcome.

For the loser of Tuesday night’s county clash the season will come to an end.

Logan advanced with an easy victory over Scott — the third time this season the Lady Cats have defeated the Lady Hawks.

Logan held Scott scoreless after the first quarter and led 17-0. The Lady Cats then led 36-19 at the half and 57-31 after three. LHS outscored Scott 14-6 in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Holly Toler, a 6-foot center, had a double-double against her former Scott team with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Beth Adkins also broke into double digits in scoring with 16 points.

Kaileah Williams netted nine points for the Lady Cats, while Alexis Perry and Julianna Carter pitched in seven points apiece. Jazmyne Early tallied five points, while Britney Welch and Ally Sipple had three each and Ce Ce Knox and Bre Welch tossed in two points each.

Scott was led by Sarah Mayse’s 14 points. Emily Foley had 11, Diana Birchfield seven and Kaylee Justice two.

Logan was 12-for-17 from the free throw line while Scott made just 4-of-9. Logan made 26 field goals to only 13 for the Lady Hawks.

Adkins drained four 3-pointers for Logan. Sipple and Williams had one each. Mayse hit a trio of treys. Birtchfield made two.

Scott finished the season with a 10-13 record.

The Region 4, Section 1 tournament was scheduled to begin on Monday as No. 6 seed Point Pleasant played at No. 3 Sissonville and No. 5 Nitro played at No. 4 seed Wayne.

Action continues on Wednesday as No. 2 seed Poca hosts the Point/Sissonville winner at 7 p.m. No. 1 seed and Class AA No. 2-ranked Winfield hosts the Nitro/Wayne winner at 7 p.m.

The sectional championship game then is to be played on Friday night.

The Section 1 and Section 2 champions will then host the runner-up teams from the opposite sectionals in the regional co-championship games.

Both regional game winners will move on to the state tournament.

——-

Class AA Sectional Tournament Pairings

Saturday, Feb. 18

At Chapmanville

No. 4 Logan 70, No. 5 Scott 35

No. 3 Lincoln County 60, No. 6 Man 33

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 1 Chapmanville (14-6) vs. No. 4 Logan (7-14) at Mingo Central, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Mingo Central (16-6) vs. Lincoln County (13-9) at Logan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinal winners (championship game), TBA

——-

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Wayne 8-5 12-9

Mingo Central 8-5 16-6

Chapmanville 8-5 15-6

Logan 4-9 7-14

Scott 1-12 10-13

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 11-2 19-3

Sissonville 10-3 16-6

Poca 10-3 16-5

Nitro 4-9 10-12

Herbert Hoover 0-13 2-20

——-

2016-17 Logan High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (7-14, 4-9):

Dec. 5: *Herbert Hoover, W 39-10

Dec. 8: at Lincoln County, L 34-38

Dec. 12: *at Mingo Central, L 36-56

Dec. 15: *at Scott, W 49-6

Dec. 17: vs. Philip Barbour (at Big Ten/Cardinal Conference Challenge), L 28-54

Dec. 20: *at Wayne, L 41-66

Jan. 9: *Poca, L 41-62

Jan. 12: *Scott, W 55-26

Jan. 16: *Nitro, L 23-42

Jan. 18: *at Sissonville, L 32-61

Jan. 24: at Tolsia, L 32-41

Jan. 26: *at Chapmanville, L 31-50

Jan. 28: East Fairmont (King Coal Classic), W 40-30

Jan. 31: Lincoln County, W 46-34

Feb. 2: *Wayne, L 42-46

Feb. 4: *Chapmanville, L 42-52

Feb. 6: vs. River View (Little General Shootout at the Big House at Charleston Civic Center), L 39-41

Feb. 9: *at Winfield, W 33-30

Feb. 13: *Mingo Central, L 47-59

Feb. 15: Tolsia, L 57-62 (2OT)

Feb. 18: vs. Scott (2A sectionals at Chapmanville), W 70-35

Feb. 21: vs. Chapmanville (2A sectionals at Mingo Central), 6:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

Logan High School’s Haleigh Hughes (55) puts up a jumper in Saturday night’s win over Scott in the Class AA sectional tournament at Chapmanville Regional. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyCatsScott_Haleigh_Hughes_shoots_cmyk.jpg Logan High School’s Haleigh Hughes (55) puts up a jumper in Saturday night’s win over Scott in the Class AA sectional tournament at Chapmanville Regional. Logan’s Holly Toler shoots a free throw. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyCatsScott_Holly_Toler_free_throw_cmyk.jpg Logan’s Holly Toler shoots a free throw. Logan’s Julianna Carter (4) passes the ball in the sectional tourney. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyCatsScott_Julianna_Carter_guarded_cmyk.jpg Logan’s Julianna Carter (4) passes the ball in the sectional tourney. The Lady Cats’ Kaileah Williams (41) launches a 3-pointer. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyCatsScott_Kaileah_Williams_shoots_cmyk.jpg The Lady Cats’ Kaileah Williams (41) launches a 3-pointer. Logan’s Alexis Perry drives with the ball in the lane. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyCatsScott_Alexis_Perry_drive_in_lane_cmyk.jpg Logan’s Alexis Perry drives with the ball in the lane. Logan’s Beth Adkins shoots over a pair of Scott defenders. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyCatsScott_Beth_Adkins_shoots_cmyk.jpg Logan’s Beth Adkins shoots over a pair of Scott defenders. Logan’s Britney Welch (3) dribbles into the paint. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LadyCatsScott_Britney_Welch_dribbles_cmyk.jpg Logan’s Britney Welch (3) dribbles into the paint.

Lady Cats rip Scott in 2A tourney

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

