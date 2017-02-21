Tigers grab No. 1 seed for sectionals

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — It’s now official.

The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team, true to form and as expected, are the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament.

Chapmanville (18-4), ranked No. 3 in the state this week and the regular season Cardinal Conference champions, will have a first-round bye for the sectional tourney.

Also receiving an opening-round bye is No. 2 seed Mingo Central (17-5), the sixth-ranked team in the state.

Barring any upsets the Tigers and the Miners could be on a collision course in the Class AA sectional championship game.

Chapmanville and Mingo Central split in two meetings this season, each game going in overtime and each team winning on the other’s home court.

CRHS lost 59-56 in double overtime on Feb. 4 to the Miners at home then returned the favor by getting revenge on Mingo Central with a 61-59 overtime victory on Feb. 14 at MCHS.

The Class AA sectional tournament is set to begin on Saturday with a pair of play-in games as No. 3 seed Logan (13-8) plays No. 6 seed and winless Man (0-20) at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium at 8 p.m. and No. 4 Lincoln County (15-6) plays No. 5 Scott (8-14), also at Chapmanville, beginning at 6:30 in the opener.

Logan, ranked No. 9 in the state this week in 2A, is expected to easily defeat Man — a team the Cats beat this year by 90-39 and 82-55 scores.

If Logan gets past the Hillbillies, the Wildcats will advance to play Mingo Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Chapmanville in one of the two semifinals.

Top seed Chapmanville would play the Lincoln County/Scott winner, likely at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena in the other semifinal on Feb. 28.

Chapmanville was also the overall No. 1 seed in the entire region with Mingo Central second, Poca third, Logan fourth, Winfield fifth, Nitro sixth, Sissonville seventh, Lincoln County eighth, Scott ninth, Point Pleasant 10th, Wayne 11th and Man 12th.

The two semifinal winners then move on to play in the March 3 sectional championship game at a site to be determined later.

All games will be played on neutral site gyms at either Chapmanville, Logan or Mingo Central.

Both the sectional champion and runner-up teams will then advance to play in the upcoming Class AA regional co-championship games.

Potential regional foes include Cardinal Conference teams Poca (16-5), Winfield (13-8), Sissonville (13-8) or Nitro (13-8) — all of the league’s North Division. Poca is ranked fourth in the state this week, while Winfield was 10th.

In Region 4 Section 1, Poca is the No. 1 seed with Winfield second, Nitro third, Sissonville fourth, Point Pleasant fifth and Wayne sixth.

Nitro is set to host Wayne and Sissonville hosts Point Pleasant, both on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

The Nitro/Wayne winner plays at Winfield on March 2 at 7 p.m. in one of the two semifinals. Poca then hosts the Sissonville/Point Pleasant winner, also on March 2 at 7 p.m.

The sectional final is March 4 at 7 p.m.

Chapmanville is looking for its second straight trip to the state tournament and third trip in the last four years.

Former coach Allan Hatcher led the Tigers to their first-ever state tournament berth in 2014 but CRHS lost 63-34 to Bluefield in the opening round.

Last year, Coach Brad Napier took Chapmanville to the state tourney as the Tigers lost a 30-28 heartbreaker to the Poca Dots.

Napier also took Mingo Central to the state tournament a couple of seasons ago, the school’s only state berth in boys’ basketball to date.

Logan, led by first-year coach Zach Green, is looking for the Wildcats’ first trip to the state tournament since 2012.

Coming into the season Logan had suffered three losing seasons in the last four years, something virtually unheard of in the rich tradition of Wildcat basketball, which has won seven state championships in 1964, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1991, 2005 and 2010.

Following Logan’s Class AAA state title in 2010, the Wildcats reached the state tournament in 2011 and 2012 but have been absent from the Big Dance ever since.

Green was a senior member of Logan’s 2004 team which reached the state tourney.

Class AA Region 4 Section 2

Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 25 games

No. 4 Lincoln County (15-6) vs. No. 5 Scott (8-14) at Chapmanville, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Logan (13-8) vs. No. 6 Man (0-20) at Chapmanville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 games:

No. 1 Chapmanville (18-4) vs. Lincoln County/Scott at Logan, TBA

No. 2 Mingo Central (17-5) vs. Logan/Man at Chapmanville, TBA

Friday, March 3 game:

Semifinal winners (Class AA sectional championship game), TBA

AP Boys’ Basketball Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAA

1. University (5) 19-2 77 2

2. Capital (2) 17-4 71 1

3. George Washington 16-4 53 3

(tie) Huntington (1) 15-5 53 6

5. Woodrow Wilson 15-6 50 5

6. Morgantown 16-5 40 4

7. Musselman 17-3 36 10

8. Martinsburg 14-7 33 9

9. South Charleston 14-7 13 7

10. Parkersburg 14-7 9 8

Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 5.

Class AA

1. Fairmont Senior (8) 17-3 80 1

2. Bluefield 17-3 67 2

3. Chapmanville 18-4 64 4

4. Poca 16-5 53 5

5. Philip Barbour 18-3 52 6

6. Mingo Central 17-5 44 3

7. East Fairmont 16-5 29 8

8. North Marion 14-7 16 7

9. Logan 13-8 9 NR

10. Winfield 13-8 7 10

Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Westside 4, Lincoln County 3, Sissonville 2, Herbert Hoover 1.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (6) 20-2 78 1

2. Fayetteville (2) 20-0 70 2

3. Ravenswood 18-2 65 3

4. Notre Dame 15-5 54 4

5. St. Marys 15-4 44 6

6. Gilmer County 17-3 42 5

7. Pendleton County 15-3 26 8

(tie) Tug Valley 12-8 26 7

9. Madonna 15-7 21 T9

10. Bishop Donahue 12-9 8 T9

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg Catholic 3, Saint Joseph Central 3.

The Tigers’ Drew Williamson (13) dribbles inside the 3-point arc in the Mingo Central game earlier in the season. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CRHSMingo-Central-Drew-Williamson-dribbles-CMYK-1.jpg The Tigers’ Drew Williamson (13) dribbles inside the 3-point arc in the Mingo Central game earlier in the season.

