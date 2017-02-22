Tug Valley’s May hits 10 3s in win over Man

MAN, W.Va. — The Man High School boys’ basketball team finished up the regular season winless with Tuesday night’s 82-46 loss to Tug Valley at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.

It was the second loss in seven days to the Panthers.

Tug Valley routed Man 105-41 on Feb. 14 at TVHS.

The Hillbillies are in rebuilding mode as they lost five starters from a year ago. Coupled with a new head coach in T.J. Blevins and a young and inexperienced squad, Man is 0-21 heading into Saturday night’s Class AA sectional tournament game with Logan (13-9) at Chapmanville Regional High School.

Man has the No. 6 seed in the new six-team sectional, while Logan is third.

Tug Valley (13-8), the No. 7-ranked Class A team in the state, jumped out to an early 28-8 lead in Tuesday’s game as Man didn’t score until the 2:04 mark on the first period clock.

The Panthers’ Tyler May set a school record, hitting an impressive 10 3-pointers on the night, scoring a game-high 32 points in limited action for TVHS.

Tug Valley hit 16 total 3-balls on the night — 10 by May, five by Garrett Brown and one by Andrew Evans. The Panthers then outscored the Billies 22-12 in the second stanza to take a commanding 50-20 halftime lead.

The Panthers then built a 50-point lead with 2:59 on the third quarter clock at 73-23 and went on for a lopsided 82-46 victory.

Man was led by its lone senior Jackson Porter with nine points followed by Cutler Workman with nine points and eight rebounds. Trey Whitt netted seven and Nathan Mitchell six. Jacob Frazer, Quentin Moody and Trace Fekete had four points each while Matt Spaulding and Tyler Elkins scored two points apiece.

Brown had 21 for Tug Valley. Mason Layne tossed in 13, while Ethan Varney and Bryson Preece had four each. Colby Savage and Andrew Evans netted three apiece and Brady Spaulding had two points.

Tug Valley has received a first-round bye with the No. 1 seed in its seven-team Class A sectional. Huntington St. Joe is second, Tolsia third, Van fourth, Sherman fifth, Buffalo sixth and Hannan seventh.

Tolsia hosts Buffalo on Saturday at 7 p.m. in an opening-round game.

——-

Class AA Region 4 Section 2

Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 25 games

No. 4 Lincoln County (15-6) vs. No. 5 Scott (8-14) at Chapmanville, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Logan (13-9) vs. No. 6 Man (0-21) at Chapmanville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 games:

No. 1 Chapmanville (18-4) vs. Lincoln County/Scott at Logan, TBA

No. 2 Mingo Central (17-5) vs. Logan/Man at Chapmanville, TBA

Friday, March 3 games:

Semifinal winners (Class AA sectional championship game), TBA

Man’s Nathan Mitchell is guarded by Tug Valley’s Tyler May in Tuesday night’s game. May tossed in 32 points and drained a school record 10 3-point shots. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1ManTV-Nathan-Mitchell-dribbles-CMYK.jpg Man’s Nathan Mitchell is guarded by Tug Valley’s Tyler May in Tuesday night’s game. May tossed in 32 points and drained a school record 10 3-point shots. Man’s Nathan Mitchell shoots a free throw. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManTV-Nathan-Mitchell-FT-CMYK.jpg Man’s Nathan Mitchell shoots a free throw. Man’s Trey Whitt (14) takes the ball to the lane. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManTV-Trey-Whitt-dribbles-CMYK.jpg Man’s Trey Whitt (14) takes the ball to the lane. The Billies’ Trey Whitt dishes the ball off on a fast break. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManTV-Trey-Whitt-passes-CMYK.jpg The Billies’ Trey Whitt dishes the ball off on a fast break. Man’s Trey Whitt dribbles with the ball across court. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManTV-Trey-Whitt-with-ball-CMYK.jpg Man’s Trey Whitt dribbles with the ball across court. Man’s lone senior, Jackson Porter, is honored before Tuesday’s game on Senior Night. Pictured at left is Man assistant coach Bill Lusk. To the right is head coach T.J. Blevins. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1ManTV-senior-Jackson-Porter-CMYK.jpg Man’s lone senior, Jackson Porter, is honored before Tuesday’s game on Senior Night. Pictured at left is Man assistant coach Bill Lusk. To the right is head coach T.J. Blevins. Man’s Jackson Porter launches a 3-pointer. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ManTV-senior-Jackson-Porter-shoots-CMYK.jpg Man’s Jackson Porter launches a 3-pointer.

Panthers’ May hits school record 10 3s