The Logan High School boys’ basketball team had a tough closer on Tuesday night at Class AAA Huntington as the Wildcats lost 58-36 to the Highlanders on the road.

Logan fell to 13-9 and lost its second game in as many days. The Cats lost 60-52 to Class AA sectional rival Mingo Central on Monday night at home.

Logan is set to play winless Man (0-21) in Saturday night’s Class AA sectional tournament at Chapmanville Regional. The Cats are the No. 3 seed while the Hillbillies are No. 6. Fourth-seeded Lincoln County takes on No. 5 seed Scott in the opener at 6:30 p.m.

A win by Logan would put the Cats into next Tuesday night’s sectional semifinals against No. 2 seeded Mingo Central in a game that would be played at Chapmanville.

Huntington, tied for third in the state this week in Class AAA with George Washington, improved to 16-5 with the win.

The Highlanders pulled away in the second half from Logan to earn the victory.

Mikal Dawson paced Huntington with 27 points, including five makes from beyond the 3-point arc. His brother John Dawson had 12 points.

David Early led Logan with 12 points. Will Akers had nine, while Dino Noe had six and Braxton Goff five. Terrance Chapman and Nate White each had two points.

“We had a really good first half and shot the ball well,” Logan coach Zach Green said after the game. “We attacked them and got to the basket. We looked really good. Then we came out in the second half and they came out in a zone and we got stagnant and didn’t move and settled for 3s. Then we started to turn the ball over. But that’s a good team and they’ve got two really good players with the Dawson brothers.”

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 12-1 18-4

Mingo Central 11-3 17-5

Logan 8-5 13-9

Scott 3-11 8-14

Wayne 0-12 4-17

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Poca 9-4 16-5

Winfield 7-5 13-8

Sissonville 7-7 13-8

Nitro 6-7 13-8

Herbert Hoover 2-10 9-12

