Stith Brothers’ lead ODU past Marshall 86-65

NORFOLK, Va. – Brandan and B.J. Stith combined for 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Old Dominion Monarchs in an 86-65 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

With the loss, Marshall fell to 15-13 overall (8-7 in C-USA), while Old Dominion rose to 16-10 overall (10-5 in C-USA).

B.J. Stith led the Monarchs with 17 points, which came from 4-of-11 (36.3 percent) shooting and going 9-of-10 (90.0 percent) at the free throw line, while Brandan Stith had nine points from 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) shooting and making 3-of-4 (75.0 percent) at the line. Both grabbed four rebounds apiece. Austin Loop (South Webster, Ohio) had a game-high 18 points from shooting 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) 3-pointers and going 3-of-3 (100.0 percent) at the free throw line.

Old Dominion jumped out to an early 8-2 lead at the 16:47 mark thanks to four different Old Dominion players scoring. Marshall cut the lead to 8-5 with 15:33 left due to three Loop free throws, but every time Marshall mounted a comeback, Old Dominion pulled away for the rest of the half.

The Monarch’s largest lead grew to 11 points when it led 23-12 with 9:24 to go. Eventually the Herd cut it to a six-point deficit two separate times, but it never completed the comeback. Old Dominion finished the first half leading 37-28.

Ahmad Carver led all scorers in the first half with 10 points by shooting 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) field goals and going a perfect 6-of-6 from the line. Jon Elmore (Charleston, W.Va.) led the Herd with 10 points in the first period and Terrence Thompson (Durham, N.C.) pulled down five rebounds. Marshall shot 9-of-29 (31.0 percent), 2-of-13 (15.4 percent) from three-point land and shot 8-of-9 (88.9 percent) free throws. Marshall out-scored the Monarchs in the paint, 14-12.

The Monarchs shot 12-of-35 (34.3 percent), 4-of-8 (50.0 percent) 3-pointers and 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) from the line. Old Dominion out-rebounded Marshall 23-22 and had 8-2 points off of turnovers.

The Monarchs continued its form in the second half, jumping to a 45-30 lead at the 17:55 mark. The Herd tried to make a run, but it could not overcome the deficit, as Marshall fell, 86-65. Loop finished the second half shooting 4-of-5 from 3-pointers, Elmore pulled down four boards and the team made six 3-pointers after just making two in the first half.

Marshall finished the game shooting 20-of-54 (37.0 percent) field goals, 8-of-26 (30.8 percent) 3-pointers and 17-of-19 (89.5 percent) at the line. Old Dominion shot 28-of-65 (43.1 percent) FGs, 4-of-10 (40.0 percent) from three-point land and a season-high 26-of-32 (81.3 percent) from the free throw line.

The Monarchs out-scored the Herd 36-26 in the paint and 37-7 in bench points.

“We’ve been sick all week. I’m glad [Austin] Loop is back. He has his strength and his shot back. Things happen. Sometimes it’s tough. I didn’t see some of the things on the court. We’re going to move on. We’ll try to go down to Charlotte and make sure we pull it out.”

On Stevie Browning’s injury:

“When you have a back spasm like that, you just don’t know. C.J. [Burks] missed all three practices this week and so did Loop. We have to see what happens and hope everyone feels better.”

On the Monarchs controlling the pace:

“I thought they were real physical. We didn’t come out ready. Terrence [Thompson] didn’t come out ready. We didn’t have Ryan [Taylor] really ready. They were more physical and took it to us. That happens in basketball. Terrence started playing much better as the game went on. We just have to get better at what we do and put this past us.”

After only making one 3-pointer in his last two games, Austin Loop made five against Old Dominion this evening.

Loop now has 574 made 3-pointers in his career.

Loop has 93 made 3-pointers this season, tying Tamar Slay for No. 4 in program history with 3-pointers made in a single season.

This was the first time Stevie Browning did not start this season, breaking his streak of 29 consecutive starts.

C.J. Burks made his first start of the season.

Jon Elmore had his 28th consecutive game of double figure scoring.

Elmore has now pulled down at least eight rebounds three times this season.

Ryan Taylor led the Herd in assists for the first time since N.C. Central on Nov. 12.

Marshall will close out its regular season away slate when it travels to Charlotte to face the 49ers on Saturday, Dec. 25, at 6 p.m. The Herd won its last contest, 110-93, on Jan. 7.