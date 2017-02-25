CRHS, Mingo girls playing for state berths

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team has done it before on the road and they hope to do it again.

With Friday night’s 53-51 heartbreaking overtime loss to No. 2 seed Mingo Central in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena, the top-seeded Lady Tigers will have to do it the hard way if they are to make it to the state tournament.

Chapmanville (16-7) will take its show on the road this coming Wednesday night as CRHS is set to play at Class AA No. 3-ranked Winfield (20-3) in a 7 p.m. tip in one of the two Region 4 co-championship games.

With Friday’s win, Mingo Central (18-6) will have a chance to punch its ticket to Charleston and the state tournament on its home floor as the Miners will play host to the Poca Dots (16-7) in the other regional co-final, also to be played on Wednesday night at 7.

Winfield won the Region 4 Section 1 championship with Friday night’s 60-37 win at home over Poca.

It will be an All-Cardinal Conference affair this week as all four teams are members of the league, meaning two teams from the conference will be playing in the upcoming state tournament at the Charleston Civic Center, regardless of the outcomes.

For Chapmanville, the Lady Tigers hope its deja vu all over again.

The last time CRHS was in this situation was in 2011 when the Lady Tigers had to go on the road at Sissonville to earn their trip to the state tournament.

Chapmanville did just that six years ago as the Lady Tigers upset the favored Indians, 56-40, to advance to state. That year, Sissonville had beaten CRHS twice during the regular season by 49-45 and 49-34 scores.

Chapmanville, then led by former coach David Williamson, no relation to current coach Johnny Williamson, was later ousted in the first round of the state tournament, 80-38, by then state powerhouse and top seed Summers County at the Charleston Civic Center.

The Lady Tigers went into state that year as the No. 8 seed.

It should be just as difficult — if not even harder — to match that feat this week. Winfield, the Cardinal Conference champions, defeated Chapmanville 60-39 on Feb. 2 on the same Winfield High School floor, in the only meeting between the two teams this season.

This time, the game is expected to be much tighter.

“We are having practice at 10 o’clock in the morning (on Saturday) so we will find out real fast if we truly believe that we can beat Winfield,” CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said. “Logan was able to beat Winfield.”

Indeed.

Sub .500 team Logan, a squad Chapmanville defeated in the sectional semifinals, was able to go on the road to beat Winfield, 33-30, late in the season.

That gives the Lady Tigers hope that the Generals are not unbeatable.

Mingo Central, although playing on its home court, should also be in for a battle as well with Poca — a team the Miners lost to 55-44 on Miner Mountain back on Dec. 21.

But to have a chance to play at home for the right to make it to state is a huge deal for the Miners.

“That’s a big deal. Poca is a great team and Winfield is a great team,” Mingo Central coach Brandon Ball said. “Poca’s a good team. We played them earlier in the year and they beat us. The Skeens girls is one of the best players in the state so we’ve got our work cut out. It’s nice to be at home though.”

Mingo Central was able to win the rubber match with Chapmanville in grand fashion, using two big defensive stops — one at the end of regulation and the other coming in the closing seconds in overtime.

Chapmanville and Mingo Central had split during the regular season with CRHS, losing 52-51 on Jan. 10 on the road and winning the second meeting, 60-49, on Feb. 8 at home.

According to a Logan Banner Twitter poll, 82 percent of voters picked Chapmanville to beat Mingo Central on Friday night. A total of 143 votes were cast.

By Paul Adkins

