WVU women fight back, but fall at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team fought back from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit, but fell short in a 67-63 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday evening at the Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Mountaineers (19-10, 7-10) held a six-point lead in the first quarter, but Oklahoma State (16-12, 6-11) used an 8-0 run to open the second quarter and held a 33-27 halftime lead. WVU fought back to take a 44-42 lead with 1:19 left in the third, but OSU would answer with a three to regain the advantage and extended its advantage to seven after opening the fourth quarter on an 11-5 run.

The Cowgirls would push their lead to 11, but the Mountaineers fought back to cut the game to six, 60-54, with 2:23 left. Tynice Martin banked a three-pointer with a minute-plus left to trim the game to two. However, the Cowgirls responded with a jumper and two free throws in the final 40 seconds to secure the victory.

Teana Muldrow recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Martin followed with 19 points and made a team-leading three treys. Lanay Montgomery scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds in 32 minutes. Chania Ray led the team with six assists.

“Give Oklahoma State credit, they took it right to us,” said coach Mike Carey. “But, we went right back and tied it up. They hit some big shots. (Kaylee Jensen) hit some big three’s right there when the score was close that really hurt us. Give them credit.”

West Virginia shot 44.2 percent from the field (23-of-52) and 40.0 percent (6-of-15) from three-point range. The Mountaineers converted 11-of-11 from the free throw line. Oklahoma State shot 40.3 percent (25-of-62) and banked 41.2 percent (7-of-17) from three. The Mountaineers won the rebound battle, 35-33, and dished out 10 assists and collected eight steals. OSU converted 18 Mountaineer turnovers into 23 points.

West Virginia made six of its first 10 shots in the contest, including three from beyond the arc. A Martin three extended the WVU edge to 15-9 with 3:36 left in the first quarter. Field goals from OSU’s Diana Omozee and LaTashia Jones trimmed the WVU lead to 17-15 at the end of one.

The Cowgirls opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run in the first three minutes and took a 23-19 lead. Oklahoma State used a 14-4 run to take a 33-27 halftime lead, including an eight-point spurt to end the half. WVU’s 15 turnovers in the first half resulted in 17 OSU points. Muldrow led the Mountaineers with 11 points.

Martin, Montgomery and Muldrow combined for West Virginia’s first 10 points in the third quarter, as a 10-4 Mountaineer run tied the game at 37-37 at the 6:08 mark. The game was tied three times and the lead changed twice. Kristina King’s layup gave WVU a 44-42 lead at the 1:19 mark, but Oklahoma State answered with a quarter-ending three-pointer from Rodrea Echols to hold a 45-44 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State opened on an 11-5 run and extended its lead to 11. However, WVU answered with a quick five-point run to trail by five with 2-plus minutes remaining. Montgomery’s offensive rebound and score cut the game to 61-56 with 2:02 left. Martin followed with a trey 40 seconds later to trim the game to two. OSU knocked down a jumper from Omozee and made two free throws to seal the win. Kaylee Jensen led the Cowgirls with 16 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum for Senior Night against Kansas on Monday, Feb. 27. Tipoff is scheduled for a 7 p.m. contest. Monday is Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets and receive a $15 concession voucher for $25. Additionally, the first 300 fans at the WVU Coliseum Gold Gate will receive the third of three limited edition pint glasses. Tickets can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME.

NOTES: West Virginia is 0-9 this season when trailing at the half … Teana Muldrow made her 100th career appearance on Saturday … Muldrow has reached double-figure scoring in six consecutive games … Muldrow collected her eighth double-double of the season … WVU now leads the series over OSU, 7-5 … Tynice Martin has scored double-figures in 28 of 30 games this season … Lanay Montgomery is two rebounds away from moving into No. 4 all-time at WVU in career rebounding.

