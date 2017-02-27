Logan rolls over Man 80-29 in sectionals, advance to semifinals

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The Logan High School boys’ basketball team advanced in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament with Saturday night’s easy 80-29 victory over winless Man at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Logan (14-9) moved on and are scheduled to play Mingo Central (17-5) in Tuesday night’s semifinals at 8 p.m. at Chapmanville.

Man closed out its season at 0-22 under first-year coach T.J. Blevins.

Logan was led by David Early, who tossed in 16 points.

The Wildcats subbed liberally in the game as their starters only played sparingly.

“We got everybody in the game,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “Just about everybody scored. A lot of the guys who were in there at the end of the game are seniors who hung around with us all year and practiced hard and pushed our guys but didn’t have a lot of opportunities to get into games. We were real happy that they got to get in and play here at the end this late in the season.”

In Game 1 on Saturday night at Chapmanville, Lincoln County moved on with a 76-63 sectional tourney win over Scott.

Lincoln County (17-6) will play Chapmanville (18-4) on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Logan in the other sectional semifinal.

Scott’s season came to a close at 8-15.

Brandon Elkins led Scott with 14 points. Alan Johnson and Cole Moore pitched in 12 each.

Nate Spencer led LCHS with 24 points.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

