Chapmanville girls face Winfield, one win from state

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team is just one win away from reaching the Class AA state tournament for the first time in six years.

The road to Charleston will be a tough one, however, as Chapmanville (16-7) is scheduled to hit the road on Wednesday night to play at Class AA No. 6-ranked Winfield (21-4) in the Region 4 co-championship game.

Winfield defeated the Poca Dots 60-37 last Friday night to claim its sectional title. The Dots (17-7) will travel to play at Mingo Central (17-5) in Wednesday’s other regional co-final.

Chapmanville lost a heartbreaking 53-51 game to Mingo Central last Friday night at Logan in the Region 4 Section 2 championship game.

The Lady Tigers will have their hands full with Winfield, a team Chapmanville played just once this season, falling 60-39 on the same Winfield High School floor.

Both Region 4 title games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

All four teams are members of the Cardinal Conference, so that means the upcoming Class AA state tourney, set for next week at the Charleston Civic Center, will have two teams represented by the league.

Winfield, the regular season Cardinal Conference champions and coached by Shawn Lucas, defeated Poca three times during the regular season, including last week’s sectional title game.

Winfield has a whole host of top players, including Mary Lawman and starter Sydney Cavender, who returned recently from an injury. Cavender tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Poca game. Lawman pitched in 16 points in the game.

The Generals also have Z.Z. Russell, who tossed in 19 of her 21 points in the first half against the Dots. Casey Skeens led Poca with 21 points.

Winfield outrebounded Poca 40-20 in the game.

Chapmanville was paced by Madison Webb’s 15 points in the Mingo Central game. Freshman point guard Olivia Dalton had 12, while Kaylee Blair had 10. Graci Brumfield had nine points and Taylor Manns and Kara Browning had three each.

CRHS gave the Generals a good game in the only meeting this season, trailing by only three points with five minutes to go in the game.

Winfield then caught fire and came away with the 23-point win.

Webb led CRHS with a 16-point effort in the previous meeting. Russell tossed in a game-high 26 points for the Generals. Freshman Mara McGrew tossed in 14 as she sank four 3-pointers.

——-

Boys Basketball Scores

Monday Night

Class AA

Region 4 Section 1

Nitro 99, Wayne 66

Sissonville 71, Point Pleasant 36

http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Chapmanville-Tigers-alternate-logo-CMYK-4.jpg

CRHS girls to play at Winfield in regionals

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

