Pastrana and pitching lifts Herd baseball past Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. — Reynaldo Pastrana’s home run and strong pitching lifted the Marshall baseball team to a 2-1 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday at the Bud Metheny Complex.

The Thundering Herd improves to 21-23 (9-12 Conference USA) with the victory. Relief pitcher Matt Reed (5-4) earned his team-leading fifth win. The Purcellville, Va., native went four innings and allowed three hits and one run, but wasn’t earned. The Monarchs fall to 31-12 (14-7 C-USA). Relief pitcher Isaiah Nelson (1-1) collected his first loss of the season by throwing two innings and allowing one run on one hit.

Starting pitcher Will Ray picked up the no decision, but was dominant on the mound for the Herd. The right-handed pitcher went five innings and didn’t allow a run on four hits. He had two strikeouts and one walk.

Marshall broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning. Reynaldo Pastrana worked a one-out walk to get things started for the Herd. He later advanced to second a wild pitch by the Old Dominion starting pitcher John Wilson. Tommy Lane put runners on first and second after being walked with two outs. Leo Valenti loaded the bases after a single that hit off the pitcher’s leg. Cory Garrastazu drove in Pastrana by being walked on five pitches.

Old Dominion tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs. Will Morgan hit a deep triple off the wall in right center. The Monarchs brought in pinch-hitter Shaun Wood. Wood reached on an error by Lane that allowed Morgan to score.

Pastrana broke the tie in the top of the ninth with a solo home run to left field. It was the sophomore’s fifth homer and 19th RBI of the season.

Andrew Zban, Shane Hanon, Pastrana and Valenti each had one hit. Zban was 1-for-4 with a double. Pastrana was 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored.

COACH’S CORNER

Quotes by head coach Jeff Waggoner

On the win…

“I’m so proud of these guys. The way the first two games went, we didn’t play really good baseball, but they came out and beat a really good team on Sunday. It kept us alive in the hunt to get into the [C-USA] tournament.”

On Will Ray and Matt Reed

“Will [Ray] did a great job and just pounded the zone. He mixed with his changeup and his curveball and he really spotted his fastball. And Matt Reed just did a great job by coming in for four innings and doing the job.”

On Reynaldo Pastrana’s go ahead homer…

“Huge hit. I couldn’t be more proud of Rey. It was a situation where we needed a big hit. He caught all three games and to come in and get a big hit right there was huge.”

UP NEXT

Marshall welcomes the WKU Hilltoppers to Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, W.Va. from May 5-7.

Old Dominion 16,

Marshall 1

NORFOLK, Va. — The Marshall baseball team suffered a 16-1 loss in game two of its three game series at Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon at Bud Metheny Complex.

The contest was called in the bottom of the seventh after Old Dominion scored four runs, forcing the Conference USA’s 15-run mercy-rule for Saturday games. The Thundering Herd drops to 20-23 (8-12 C-USA). Starting pitcher Jacob Niggemeyer (2-3) earned the loss. The Monarchs move to 30-12 (14-6 C-USA). ODU’s starting pitcher Adam Bainbridge (7-1) picked up the win by throwing all seven innings.

Old Dominion opened the bottom half of the first inning with four consecutive singles. Zach Rutherford hit a single to the shortstop that scored Kyle Battle from third. In the following at-bat, Vinnie Pasquantino singled to left field that scored Jared Young. Marshall got out of the inning after turning a double play. It was the Herd’s 43rd turned double play of the season.

The Monarchs doubled their lead in the second. Will Morgan was walked to lead off the inning. Kyle Beam cleared the bases with a two-run homer to left-center field.

Marshall scored its lone run in the top of the third inning. Tucker Linder led off with a single to center field. He was out on the next play as Matt Harrison hit into a fielder’s choice. Harrison advanced to second on a Bainbridge balk. Leo Valenti added a second runner for the Herd after he was walked. After a Cory Garrastazu pop up, Tyler Ratliff hit a RBI single to center field that scored Harrison. It was the first earned run that Bainbridge has allowed at home since March 17 against Rice.

Old Dominion used extra-base hits in the fourth to put up three runs. Once again Morgan led off the frame with a walk. Turner Bishop followed with a double to right field that scored Morgan. Later in the inning, Kyle Battle hit a 2-run homer to left field.

The Monarchs took a double-digit lead with a five-run sixth inning. Rutherford had a two RBI double to left center, while Nick Walker hit a two RBI single to left field. Morgan drove in the fifth run with a sacrifice fly to left field.

ODU closed out the game with a four-run seventh inning. The Monarchs scored off three doubles and a groundout.

Andrew Zban led the Herd at the plate by going 2-for-2 with two infield singles. He reached base safely three times as he was hit by a pitch. Ratliff and Linder each had a hit.

Freshmen Hunter Sexton and Mark Meyer made relief appearances on the mound. Sexton only went one-third of an inning, while Meyer tossed one and one-third of an inning.