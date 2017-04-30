WVU rallies late but falls in extras

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 25 West Virginia University baseball team rallied to erase a 4-0 deficit, but lost in extra innings to Oklahoma, 7-4, on Sunday afternoon.

On a warm, sun-soaked day at Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineers (25-17, 10-8 Big 12) scored two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 4-4. However, the Sooners (30-16, 8-7 Big 12) scored three runs in the 10th inning to win it.

“We only have about three weeks left in (the regular season), and what’s going to carry us through the stretch here is simply effort,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “The effort was really good today, and all I told them was to sustain the effort that you gave today for the rest of the season. We’re talking about the next three weeks of their life. Just commit. Commit to this jersey and to this University, all the people that come to watch you and all the kids that look up to you.

“For the next three weeks, give it all for the Mountaineers. If we do that, we’re plenty good enough to finish strong. If we don’t get the effort, we won’t, but it’s 100 percent, across the board by every guy, holding every one of their teammates accountable for running out all your fly balls, running out all your groundballs, eating right, sleeping right and doing the right things across the board. I believe we’ll do it. I have a lot of faith in these guys.”

Senior first baseman Jackson Cramer hit his team-high eighth home run of the season in the sixth inning, a two-run shot that sparked the Mountaineer rally. He led the team with two RBIs.

After Oklahoma took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, freshman Kade Strowd and three relievers held OU to one run on three hits until a three-run 10th inning.

Sophomore right-handed reliever Braden Zarbnisky pitched 1.0 innings and suffered his first career loss, allowing three runs on two hits in the 10th inning.

The Mountaineers had single hits in each of the first three innings, and a walk in the fifth, but could not get more than one runner on base until the sixth inning.

Sophomore catcher Ivan Gonzalez singled with one out, and Cramer followed with his 26th career home run. That got the Mountaineers on the board, and made it a 4-2 ballgame.

West Virginia tied the game at 4-4 the following inning, scoring two runs on three hits with the help of an OU fielding error.

The inning began with back-to-back singles, and an error by the OU pitcher on a sacrifice bunt loaded the bases. Freshman center fielder Brandon White then reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing a run to score and putting runners on the corners. Sophomore second baseman Kyle Gray followed with a single through the right side to bring home the tying run.

Oklahoma scored its first three runs in the second inning. It began with a leadoff home run by Austin O’Brien, and was followed by a hit-by-pitch, a double and a two-RBI single.

In 4.2 innings, Strowd allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Strowd gave up a single in the fourth and stranded a pair in the fourth before getting the first two outs in the fifth inning. Senior righty Jackson Sigman came in and got the final out of the fifth.

The Sooners added to their lead with a solo home run by Brylie Ware in the sixth inning, making it a 4-0 game.

That’s when the WVU bats came alive, scoring two in the bottom of the sixth and another two in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4.

West Virginia threatened to walk off in the ninth inning, as Zarbnisky led off with a walk. He was sacrificed to second and stole third, but with two outs, he could not score.

With the 10th inning beginning at 3:44, a minute before the travel curfew would have stopped an inning from commencing, Oklahoma scored three runs, the first two on bases-loaded singles and the last on a sacrifice fly.

That proved to be enough for OU, as West Virginia was retired in order in the bottom half.

WVU’s eight-game homestand continues on Tuesday, May 2, against Eastern Michigan, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game is a Dollar Day, with tickets and select concession items available for just $1. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, online at WVUGAME.com or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark on gameday or in advance at the Gold Gate at the WVU Coliseum.

NOTES: West Virginia falls to 25-17 on the season and remains in second place in the Big 12 with a 10-8 league record … Jackson Cramer hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season in the sixth inning … Braden Zarbnisky suffered his first career loss, and is 5-1 this season and 9-1 in his career.

Single game tickets, flex plan tickets and mini packs for the 2017 WVU baseball season are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, going to WVUGAME.com or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the WVU Coliseum. The 2017 schedule is available on WVUsports.com.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow WVU Baseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and visit WVUsports.com.

Oklahoma 3,

West Virginia 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 25 West Virginia University baseball team lost a 3-1 pitcher’s duel in the second game of a three-game series against Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (25-16, 10-7 Big 12 Conference) scored one run on six hits while holding the Sooners (29-16, 7-7 Big 12) to three runs on five hits.

The series’ second game came after WVU and OU finished the first game earlier on Saturday. After lightning halted play on Friday night, West Virginia rallied to defeat Oklahoma, 4-2, in the final four innings early Saturday afternoon.

“Anytime you show up to the field and you’re losing in the sixth inning and you come out with the win, you have to feel good about that,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said of his team winning the day’s first game. “Doubleheaders, eighty percent of them get split, that’s why no one likes playing them. You have to give them credit. They scored three runs with one swing of the bat. There weren’t many offensive threats by either team in that second game, they just took advantage of one and we didn’t. (Alek) Manoah went out there and pitched as well as he has since he’s been here, so that was super encouraging and we needed that.”

Freshman right-handed starter Alek Manoah held OU to three runs, all coming on a seventh-inning, bases-clearing double. He allowed five hits in a career-long 8.0 innings. Manoah struck out career-high-tying six batters and walked three. He was followed by senior righty Jackson Sigman, who struck out two in 1.0 hitless innings.

Junior left fielder Kyle Davis was 3-for-4 with his team-high-tying seventh home run of the season for WVU’s lone run.

For Oklahoma, starter Kyle Tyler gave up a run on five hits in 5.2 innings and two relievers, Connor Berry and JB Olson, combined to hold WVU to one hit in the final 3.1 innings. Each of OU’s pitchers walked one, while they combined to strike out seven.

After Monoah allowed two singles to open the game, he got a double play and proceeded to retire 15 consecutive batters, a streak that extended into the sixth inning.

Davis’ two-out, solo home run in the second inning put the Mountaineers ahead, 1-0.

The Mountaineers got a hit in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but were unable to put more than one runner on in each inning.

Manoah’s stretch of retiring 15 batters in a row ended with a one-out walk in the sixth, but the Sooners would not do any further damage until scoring three runs on two hits in the seventh inning. With two outs and a runner on, a double and a walk loaded the bases for Kyle Mendenhall, who cleared the bases with a double down the left field line.

Facing their first deficit of the game, the Mountaineers could not get a hit in the seventh or eighth innings.

Sigman relieved Manoah in the ninth inning and got two strikeouts to keep it a 3-1 game.

The Mountaineers put up a fight in the bottom of the ninth, when Davis singled to center with one out and pinch-hitter Keven Brophy walked with two outs to put two runners on. However, West Virginia could not get a run across.

West Virginia 4,

Oklahoma 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a suspension of the opening game of a three-game series, the No. 25 West Virginia University baseball team rallied to defeat Oklahoma, 4-2, early Saturday afternoon.

The first five innings were played on Friday night, before lightning suspended the contest until Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers (25-15, 10-6 Big 12 Conference) were held to one run on six hits on Friday, before coming back with three runs on six hits in the final three innings on Saturday.

The Sooners (28-16, 6-7 Big 12) scored both of their runs, and had five of their eight hits, on Friday night.

Freshman right-hander Sam Kessler got the ball to start the day on Saturday and pitched 2.2 innings. He allowed just two hits with a strikeout and a walk and picked up his first career win.

Seven of WVU’s nine starters had at least one hit, and four different Mountaineers drove in runs. Sophomore shortstop Jimmy Galusky had three hits, while sophomore second baseman Kyle Gray drove in the eventual game-winning run with a two-out single in the sixth inning.

The game began on Saturday in the top of the sixth inning, with Oklahoma leading, 2-1.

Kessler took the mound to start the resumption of play, and stranded a pair of Sooner baserunners. The Mountaineers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-2 lead.

With the bases loaded and no outs, a double play groundout tied the game. Gray then followed with a single through the left side to give WVU its first lead of the series.

Kessler followed with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, and the Mountaineers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half, but could not add to the advantage.

West Virginia added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Back-to-back one-out walks were followed by an RBI single by sophomore third baseman Cole Austin to put WVU ahead, 4-0.

Sophomore right-hander Braden Zarbnisky, who got the final out of the eighth inning, allowed three baserunners to reach in the ninth, on an error, a single and a two-out walk, but got a flyout to end the inning. Zarbnisky picked up his team-leading third save of the year.

Oklahoma took a 2-1 on Friday before the game was suspended at the end of the fifth inning.

All three of Friday’s runs were scored in the third inning. The Sooners benefited from a leadoff hit-by-pitch, and followed it with a one-out triple and a sacrifice fly.

The Mountaineers cut into the lead in the bottom of the inning, with a run to make it 2-1. Austin singled up the middle with two outs and scored on a single by sophomore right fielder Darius Hill.

West Virginia stranded the bases loaded in the first inning, the first three of 13 runners left on base in the contest for WVU.

WVU also threatened in the fourth, with back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, but could not cut into the 2-1 deficit.

Junior right-hander BJ Myers was limited to 5.0 innings because of a rain delay. He allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

In addition to the suspension of the game following the fifth inning, the game was delayed nearly two hours due to rain and lightning in the area.