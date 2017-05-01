Lady Cats close out with loss at Poca

The Logan High School softball team lost 11-6 at Poca on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Logan fell to 11-13 overall and 7-6 in the Cardinal Conference with the loss. The Dots improved to 16-13, 11-6.
Sarah Fisher led Poca as she was 3-for-4, including a three-run home run. Emily Bailey went 3-for-4 as well with three RBIs. Mercedes Bush also had three hits for Poca.
Logan freshman Sarah Noe went 2-for-3 with a home run.
The Lady Cats are scheduled to open play in the six-team, double-elimination Class AA sectional tournament on Tuesday night against Scott at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Ronnie Ooten Field. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., Man plays Mingo Central.
Host Chapmanville, the No. 1 seed, and No. 2 seed Lincoln County both received first-round byes and aren’t scheduled to play until Wednesday.
——-
Cardinal Conference
Softball Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
TEAM CONF OVERALL
Chapmanville 13-1 18-3
Logan 7-6 11-13
Wayne 7-6 10-11
Scott 2-10 2-13
Mingo Central 1-10 2-14
—-
NORTH DIVISION
TEAM CONF OVERALL
Winfield 13-1 20-6
Herbert Hoover 11-4 19-5
Poca 11-6 16-13
Sissonville 2-9 8-14
Nitro 1-9 5-14
* Does not include last night’s games
——-
2017 Logan High School
Softball Schedule (11-13, 7-6):
March 20: Man, L 2-7
March 21: at Sherman, ppd.
March 22: *at Herbert Hoover, ppd.
March 23: *Poca, L 4-5
March 24: at Point Pleasant, L 1-9
March 25: at Westside, W 11-5
March 27: *Nitro, ppd.
March 28: *at Wayne, W 3-1
March 29: Lincoln County, ppd.
March 30: *Mingo Central, W 7-0
April 1: vs. Nicholas County (at Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational), ppd.
April 1: vs. Buffalo (at Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational), ppd.
April 3: *Winfield, ppd.
April 4: *at Nitro, ppd.
April 5: *Scott, W 9-1
April 6: *Chapmanville, ppd.
April 7: *at Poca, ppd.
April 8: Point Pleasant, W 8-6
April 10: at Man, L 3-4
April 11: *Sissonville, W 9-1
April 12: *at Herbert Hoover, L 1-11
April 13: at Wyoming East, L 0-1
April 14: *Wayne, W 2-1
April 17: *at Mingo Central, ppd.
April 18: *at Scott, W 1-0
April 19: Lincoln County, L 2-5
April 20: at Lincoln County, L 0-7
April 21: Westside, W 10-0
April 24: Wyoming East, L 1-7
April 25: *at Chapmanville, L 0-1
April 26: *at Sissonville, W 15-1
April 26: *vs. Nitro (at Sissonville), W 10-0
April 27: Sherman, L 2-6
April 28: *at Winfield, L 0-10
April 29: *at Poca, L 6-11
May 2-9: Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville, TBA
*Cardinal Conferene game
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.