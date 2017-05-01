Lady Cats close out with loss at Poca

The Logan High School softball team lost 11-6 at Poca on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Logan fell to 11-13 overall and 7-6 in the Cardinal Conference with the loss. The Dots improved to 16-13, 11-6.

Sarah Fisher led Poca as she was 3-for-4, including a three-run home run. Emily Bailey went 3-for-4 as well with three RBIs. Mercedes Bush also had three hits for Poca.

Logan freshman Sarah Noe went 2-for-3 with a home run.

The Lady Cats are scheduled to open play in the six-team, double-elimination Class AA sectional tournament on Tuesday night against Scott at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Ronnie Ooten Field. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., Man plays Mingo Central.

Host Chapmanville, the No. 1 seed, and No. 2 seed Lincoln County both received first-round byes and aren’t scheduled to play until Wednesday.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Softball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

TEAM CONF OVERALL

Chapmanville 13-1 18-3

Logan 7-6 11-13

Wayne 7-6 10-11

Scott 2-10 2-13

Mingo Central 1-10 2-14

—-

NORTH DIVISION

TEAM CONF OVERALL

Winfield 13-1 20-6

Herbert Hoover 11-4 19-5

Poca 11-6 16-13

Sissonville 2-9 8-14

Nitro 1-9 5-14

* Does not include last night’s games

——-

2017 Logan High School

Softball Schedule (11-13, 7-6):

March 20: Man, L 2-7

March 21: at Sherman, ppd.

March 22: *at Herbert Hoover, ppd.

March 23: *Poca, L 4-5

March 24: at Point Pleasant, L 1-9

March 25: at Westside, W 11-5

March 27: *Nitro, ppd.

March 28: *at Wayne, W 3-1

March 29: Lincoln County, ppd.

March 30: *Mingo Central, W 7-0

April 1: vs. Nicholas County (at Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational), ppd.

April 1: vs. Buffalo (at Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational), ppd.

April 3: *Winfield, ppd.

April 4: *at Nitro, ppd.

April 5: *Scott, W 9-1

April 6: *Chapmanville, ppd.

April 7: *at Poca, ppd.

April 8: Point Pleasant, W 8-6

April 10: at Man, L 3-4

April 11: *Sissonville, W 9-1

April 12: *at Herbert Hoover, L 1-11

April 13: at Wyoming East, L 0-1

April 14: *Wayne, W 2-1

April 17: *at Mingo Central, ppd.

April 18: *at Scott, W 1-0

April 19: Lincoln County, L 2-5

April 20: at Lincoln County, L 0-7

April 21: Westside, W 10-0

April 24: Wyoming East, L 1-7

April 25: *at Chapmanville, L 0-1

April 26: *at Sissonville, W 15-1

April 26: *vs. Nitro (at Sissonville), W 10-0

April 27: Sherman, L 2-6

April 28: *at Winfield, L 0-10

April 29: *at Poca, L 6-11

May 2-9: Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville, TBA

*Cardinal Conferene game

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.