Chapmanville tennis performs well at Cardinal Conference meet

Submitted Article

The Chapmanville Regional High School tennis team closed out a great run at the Cardinal Conference tournament last week as the boys and girls teams both won four championships and placed runner-up in the eight-team field.

The tournament, which was held last Thursday and Friday at Chapmanville Regional High School and Logan High School, featured a deep field including Chapmanville, Logan, Scott, Nitro, Poca, Winfield, Herbert Hoover and Sissonville.

Chapmanville head coach Don Saunders said he was very pleased with his teams play.

“For this field to be as tough as it was and for our kids to come out of it as either champions or runner-up in every position was incredible,” Saunders said. “Our kids are great players and they showed that last week.”

Assistant coach Geoff Saunders also had high praise for the girls and boys teams.

“We’ve either played all the private schools or all the former AAA schools and still our kids found a way to come through,” Saunders said. “That speaks very highly of how well they compete each and every day. These were some really good teams and to place that high and to win four of the titles was an excellent accomplishment.”

Assistant coach and Chapmanville Middle School head coach Chris Kidd said the team has had its difficulties this season, but have rallied to finish the year strong.

“We’ve had a lot of tough blows this year with losing a few players and some injuries here and there,” Kidd said. “But I’m always impressed with the grit of this team. We’ve had several players have to step in during tough situations and they’ve come through because they worked hard and were ready. We closed strong this past week, beating Point Pleasant twice, Logan, and Lincoln County and now playing as well as we did in the conference tournament. But regardless of what happens at regionals this has been one of the gutsiest efforts I’ve ever seen from a team I’ve coached. I couldn’t be more proud of these kids.”

Of the 14 championships decided, only Chapmanville and Winfield walked away with titles, as Chapmanville claimed four, with Winfield, a former AAA club, claiming the other 10, as they reached the finals in all 14 events, while Chapmanville reached the finals in 11 of the 14 events.

On the girls’ side, No. 1 seed Cassidy Lewis of Chapmanville won her opening match against Sissonville 8-1, before falling in the semifinals 8-5 to Nitro.

In No. 2 singles action, Chapmanville’s Myla Bryant made a run to the finals, as she eliminated Sissonville 8-0, and then made a furious rally against Nitro. After falling behind 3-0, and losing to the same opponent in the regular season 8-3, Bryant came storming back to take the match 8-6, before falling in the finals to Winfield.

Kidd said it was one of the best wins he’d seen in the seven years of coaching Bryant.

“In the seven years I’ve coached her, that semifinal win Myla had was one of the best I’ve seen,” Kidd said. “The Nitro girl is really tough to play because she does so many different things well, and I just couldn’t make an adjustment the first time against her. But this time Myla and I made the right adjustment when she was down 0-3 and Myla just executed and gutted that match out in some tough conditions temperature wise. But that’s why Myla has been a state champion. She never gives up.”

In No. 3 singles, the Tigers’ Savannah Toney also made her way to the finals by defeating Poca 8-1 in the quarterfinals, and Nitro 8-1 in the semifinals before being eliminated in the finals by Winfield.

In No. 4 singles, Chapmanville’s Ciera Stowers came in as the seventh-ranked player out of the eight person field due to not having enough matches in that position, but clawed her way to the finals by defeating Scott 8-2, and then upending Logan 8-1 in the semifinals, but was stopped just short in the finals against Winfield.

In No. doubles, the team of Lewis and Toney pushed through to the finals for the Tigers with an 8-0 win over Sissonville, and then eliminating a tough Nitro squad 8-2 in the semifinals. Winfield, however, would take the title 8-4.

In No. 2 doubles, the Tiger team of Bryant and Miranda Chaney also would breakthrough to the finals by knocking off Logan 8-3, and then putting away Herbert Hoover in the semifinals 8-1, before coming up short against Winfield.

No. 3 doubles saw Chapmanville finally take down the Generals, as the team of Ciera Stowers and Allison Walls ran through Sissonville 8-0, they next put away the Skyhawks in the semifinals 8-1, and then won a wild encounter with Winfield in the finals that saw Winfield charge out to a 2-0 lead, before Walls and Stowers took the next five games to claim a 5-2 lead.

Winfield would come right back to tie the match at 5-5 before the Tigers claimed the next two games for a 7-5 lead. The Generals mounted yet another push on the verge of elimination by winning the next three games to take an 8-7 lead. With their backs now against the wall, Stowers and Walls were able to force a tiebreaker, and then took control of the breaker early and never let go, as they claimed a 9-8 (7-1) victory, and the conference championship.

Kidd said it was one of the wildest matches he has coached in.

“I’ve coached in several state championship matches that had a lot of swings to it, but this one was right up there with those,” Kidd said. “I’m just very proud of Ciera and Allison. They lost to Winfield 8-2 earlier in the season but have come a long way since then. Allison is just a freshmen and stepped into a big spot this year with Ciera, who’s played in a state semifinal before, and they’ve both played phenomenal in this difficult region. And with some of the things going on in that match they both showed a lot of mental toughness to get through that and beat a really good team.”

On the boys’ side, No. 1 seed Austin Hanshaw of Chapmanville ripped through the draw, as he knocked off Scott 8-0 in the quarters, and Poca 8-2 in the semifinals. He then dismantled Winfield in the finals to take the conference crown 8-2, making it the first singles conference crown for Hanshaw in his career.

No. 2 seed Alec Stowers gave the Tigers another conference crown as he navigated a tough slate of opponents by eliminating Poca 8-5, then surviving a tough battle with Nitro 9-8 (7-2) to reach the finals. There, Stowers lifted his game to take the title from Winfield 8-2, and claim his first conference crown as a freshmen.

No. 3 seed Levi Adkins, who like Ciera Stowers had not had enough matches in his position during the season, drew a tough match to start the tournament, and fell to Winfield in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 seed Tyler Carter of Chapmanville pushed his way through to the finals in just his first year of play. Carter received a bye in the quarterfinals, and then outlasted Poca in the semifinals 9-7, before losing a tough battle in the finals to Winfield 8-6.

In No. 1 doubles, Hanshaw and Alec Stowers continued their hot streak, as the duo knocked off Herbert Hoover 8-0, and then marched to the finals after defeating Nitro 8-2 in the semifinals. In the finals, Hanshaw and Stowers were able to give the Winfield No. 1 team their first conference loss of the year. Despite falling to Winfield 8-5 and 8-3 in the regular season, the Tigers were able to muscle through to a hard fought 9-7 win to take the title.

In No. 2 doubles, Tyler Carter, and Adkins fell shy of the semifinals as they went down to Herbert Hoover 8-6 to end their tournament.

In No. 3 doubles, the Tigers team of Nick Carter and Tyler Gore went through a double marathon, as they outlasted Herbert Hoover 9-8 (7-1) to reach the finals, and nearly pulled off the upset before falling to Winfield in another tiebreaker 9-8 (7-2).

The 12-team regional tournament will begin this Thursday and Friday at Logan High School at 9 a.m. with doubles action being completed on Thursday, and singles to be played on Friday.