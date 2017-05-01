2A softball sectionals should be a fight

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The road to Vienna begins this week for the Logan, Chapmanville and Man high school softball teams with the six-team Class AA sectional tournament at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Ronnie Ooten Field.

Chapmanville, the host school, and also the defending sectional and Class AA state champions, have earned the No. 1 seed.

The Lady Tigers are 18-3 on the season, and more importantly, Chapmanville is 5-1 in games against sectional teams this season, edging out Lincoln County which is 4-1 in the section and 14-13 overall.

The Panthers, a former Class AAA school with a strong pedigree in Triple-A ball, including a pair of 3A state championships this decade, is the No. 2 seed.

Man (15-3, 3-2) is third, while Logan (11-12, 2-3), led by head coach Randy Robinette, is the No. 4 seed.

Scott (2-12, 1-4) and Mingo Central (2-14, 0-5) are the fifth and sixth seeds respectively.

Action is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at CRHS as Logan takes on Scott in the 4/5 game. Then at 7:30, Man plays Mingo Central.

The winner of the Logan/Scott game moves into the winners’ bracket quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 3 to play Chapmanville at 7:30. The Man/Mingo Central victor advances to play at 5:30 on May 3.

Then on May 5 at 7:30, the winner’s bracket semifinals are set to be played with the championship round set for May 8-9.

Loser’s bracket games are slated for Thursday, Friday and Monday, May 8.

The tournament will be a double-elimination format.

Chapmanville barely beat Logan, 1-0, recently and split with county rival Man this year, winning 6-0 at home and losing 2-1 on the road. CHRS has beaten Lincoln County (7-0) this year.

Man is led by head coach Randy Epperly.

The Lady Billies have made a smooth transition this year to Class AA ball, after winning two state championships in Single-A and being the state runner-up last year.

Man has lost twice to Lincoln County by 1-0 and 2-0 scores.

Chapmanville is led by junior ace pitcher Kenzie McCann. She is 13-3 this season with a 1.12 ERA and one save. McCann has pitched 94 innings and has struck out 115 batters and has issued just 18 walks. She has 11 shutout wins, one no-hitter and one perfect game.

Freshman Charlee Mullins is Chapmanville’s No. 2 hitter. She is 5-0 with a 0.31 ERA and has allowed just one earned run all season. She has tossed 23 innings and has 26 strikeouts and only three walks. Mullins has four shutout wins, two no-hitters and one perfect game.

At the plate, senior second baseman Lexi Hines leads the way with a .414 batting average. She has 13 RBI and five doubles and has struck out only twice all season. She also has seven stolen bases.

Shortstop Hollie Carter, a senior, is batting .379 with seven RBI, three doubles, three sacrifice bunts and a team-best nine stolen bases.

Third baseman Carley Cook, another senior, has a .315 batting average with one home run, 16 RBI, three doubles and seven steals.

First baseman Kerston Kennedy, another senior, is hitting .308 with three home runs, 10 RBI and a pair of doubles.

Catcher Grace Belcher, a junior, is Chapmanville’s top power hitter. She has a .310 batting average, six homers, 24 RBI, two doubles, two triples and seven stolen bases. She has a team-best .724 slugging percentage.

McCann is batting .323 with seven RBI, one double, one triple and nine steals.

Kara Browning, Chapmanville’s center fielder, is hitting .291 with 13 RBI and four doubles.

Left fielder Karah Little has a .333 clip with one home run, 19 RBI and five doubles.

Jada Freeman, the Lady Tigers’ designated hitter, has a .200 average with seven RBI and two doubles.

Mullins has also seen limited time as the Chapmanville DH but has made the most of it as she is hitting .464 with one double.

CRHS, Man, Logan vying for title

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

