First place Logan baseball pounds on Dots, 16-8

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Class AA No. 4-ranked Logan High School baseball team pounded on the hapless Poca Dots on Saturday afternoon, rolling to a 16-8 win at Logan’s Roger Gertz Field.

Logan gave up five runs in the top of the first inning.

But it was all Wildcats after that as Logan improved to 14-7 overall and a league-best 11-1 mark in the Cardinal Conference.

Poca dropped to 3-17, 1-13.

Logan rallied to plate three runs in the last half of the first inning, then used a 13-run outburst in the third to take a 16-5 lead. Poca added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Logan outhit the Dots 17-10. Poca had three errors in the game to one for the Cats.

Braydon McClung was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan. He went three innings and gave up five earned runs. Lane Harmon pitched one inning in relief and yielded two runs. Will Akers then tossed the last three innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Akers and TJ Mullins were each a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Logan bats.

Matt Brown was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBI. Braxton Goff went 2-for-2 with two runs knocked in. Cody Maynard was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Devin Hensley hammered out a triple for the Wildcats. Tyler Topping was 1-for-2 with two RBI. McClung and Tyler Browning each had a single.

Logan is scheduled to host Ambassador Christian Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the island. LHS hosts county rival Chapmanville on Wednesday at 7, then hosts Lawrence County (Ky.) on Thursday at 7. Nitro comes to town on Friday for a 6 p.m. game in the regular season finale.

Bridgeport (18-6) is again ranked No. 1 in this week’s Class AA WV MetroNews Power Rankings. Wayne (20-3) is second, Elkins (13-3) third, Logan fourth, Lincoln (20-4) fifth, Braxton County (18-2) sixth, Chapmanville Regional (19-6) seventh, Frankfort (12-7) eighth, Oak Glen (12-8) ninth and Scott (14-6) 10th.

Wayne, Logan, Chapmanville and Scott are members of the Cardinal Conference. League teams Sissonville, Nitro, Winfield and Herbert Hoover also received votes in this week’s rankings.

——-

2017 Logan High School

Baseball Schedule (14-7, 11-1):

March 21: *at Scott, W 7-2

March 23: *at Wayne, W 8-5

March 24: *at Winfield, W 10-9

March 27: at Ambassador Christian Academy, ppd.

March 28: *at Mingo Central, ppd.

March 29: at Lincoln County, W 4-0

March 30: *Mingo Central, W 17-0

March 31: at Man, ppd.

April 3: *Nitro, ppd.

April 4: *Herbert Hoover, L 2-6

April 5: *Sissonville, W 7-3

April 6: *Mingo Central, ppd.

April 10: vs. Socastee, S.C. (Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach, S.C.), L 6-11

April 11: vs. Williamsport, Pa. (Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach, S.C.), L 5-15

April 12: vs. R.J. Reynolds, N.C. (Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach, S.C.), L 2-9

April 13: vs. Austintown Fitch, Ohio (Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach, S.C.), L 5-11

April 14: vs. Socastee, S.C. (Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach, S.C.), L 4-11

April 18: *Winfield, W 11-1

April 19: Ripley, L 2-7

April 20: *Wayne, W 4-3

April 21: *at Herbert Hoover, W 11-4

April 22: at Man, ppd.

April 22: Ambassador Christian Academy, ppd.

April 24: *at Chapmanville, ppd.

April 25: Lincoln County, W 4-3

April 26: *Scott, W 5-4

April 27: Mingo Central, ppd.

April 27: Man, W 2-0

April 28: *at Nitro, W 10-5

April 29: *Poca, ppd.

May 1: *at Poca, W 16-8

May 2: Ambassador Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

May 3: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

May 4: Lawrence County, Ky., 6:30 p.m.

May 5: *Nitro, 6 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_New-Logan-Wildcats-logo-2016-CMYK201743014150434-1.jpg

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

