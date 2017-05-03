Man baseball team rallies to beat rival Tigers

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — A three-run deficit didn’t stop the Man High School baseball team which came to county rival and Class AA No. 7-ranked Chapmanville and beat the Tigers 6-5 at Ted Ellis Field on Tuesday night.

Chapmanville (17-6) led 3-0 after a three-spot in the third inning.

But then it was the Hillbillies (9-11) which answered with a four-run fourth to take the lead 4-3.

Man added one more run in the fifth and one in the sixth to close out the win. The Tigers plated two in the last half of the fifth to tie it up at 5-all.

Man outhit Chapmanville 13-10 for the game. The Tigers had one error to none for the Billies.

Tyler Blair, Man’s leadoff man, was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Seth Chapman was 3-for-4 with one RBI.

Cameron Simpson, Man’s pitcher, went 2-for-3 at the plate as did Zack Frye. John McCoy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Jacob Trogden added a hit.

Chapmanville pitcher Josh Zigmond was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI to lead his team. Chris Bailey was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Kyle Browning and Adam Vance also had two hits for CRHS. Vance had an RBI as well.

Noah Dingess had a double for Chapmanville. Conner Mullins also had a single.

Simpson was the starting and winning pitcher for the Hillbillies. He went five innings and allowed five earned runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. McCoy then came on from the bullpen and notched the save, going two innings and allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and two walks.

Zigmond started for Chapmanville. He tossed four innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Chaseton Ghee then pitched two innings of relief and was tagged with the loss. He gave up one earned run on two hits. Chase Berry hurled the last scoreless inning and allowed one hit while fanning one.

Man was scheduled to play at Liberty Raleigh on Wednesday. The Billies go to Mount View on Thursday at 6 p.m. and go to Van on Friday for a 5 p.m. game. The regular season finale is Saturday at noon at Tug Valley.

The Tigers were slated to play at Logan on Wednesday. CRHS hosts Mingo Central on Friday at 6 p.m. in the regular season finale.

Logan 13,

Ambassador Christian 0

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Logan High School baseball team ran its record to 15-7 on the season with Tuesday night’s 13-0 win at home over Ambassador Christian Academy at Logan’s Roger Gertz Field.

The Wildcats’ Will Akers and Braxton Goff combined to throw a one-hitter. Akers, a senior, started and picked up the win, firing four innings and striking out 10 batters while only allowing one hit. Goff, also a senior, then pitched a scoreless inning and fanned two.

Logan plated three runs in the last half of the first inning, four in the second and six in the third.

The Wildcats had 11 hits for the game and both teams committed one error.

Matt Brown was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for pace the Logan offense. Tyler Topping was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in as well.

TJ Mullins had a hit and two RBI for the Cats. Lane Harmon had a double, while Akers, Devin Hensley, Cody Maynard, Braydon McClung and Tyler Browning all had singles.

Logan was scheduled to host county rival Chapmanville on Wednesday night. The Cats then host Lawrence County (Ky.) on Thursday at 7 before hosting Nitro on Friday at 6 in the regular season finale.

——-

2017 Chapmanville Regional High School

Baseball Schedule (19-7, 5-5):

March 21: *at Mingo Central, W 12-2

March 25: Belfry, Ky. (DH), W 16-1, W 6-5

March 29: vs. Westside (at Man), W 3-0

March 29: at Man, W 5-2

March 30: *at Winfield, L 1-4

April 4: *at Scott, W 6-1

April 5: Ambassador Christian Academy, W 12-2

April 8: *Wayne (Daffer Memorial Tournament), L 0-10

April 10: *at Herbert Hoover, L 9-10

April 11: at Ambassador Christian Academy, W 13-3

April 13: *Winfield, W 10-6

April 14: vs. Ripley (at Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott), L 1-2

April 15: Riverside, W 7-0

April 15: Roane County, W 9-1

April 17: *at Nitro, L 4-5

April 18: Ambassador Christian Academy, W 14-4

April 19: at Lincoln County, W 9-6

April 20: Lincoln County, W 12-2

April 21: *Poca, W 5-1, W 12-1

April 26: at Westside, W 7-5

April 27: Westside, W 16-9, W 18-1

April 28: *at Wayne, L 2-12

May 2: Man, L 5-6

May 3: *at Logan, 7 p.m.

May 5: *Mingo Central, 6 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

——-

2017 Man High School

Baseball Schedule (9-11):

March 20: Van, W 10-0

March 23: Tug Valley, W 18-8

March 24: at Cabell Midland, L 0-27

March 25: at Independence, L 4-7

March 29: Chapmanville, L 2-5

March 30: Sherman, L 2-14

April 1: Oak Hill, L 5-6

April 4: at Westside, W 5-3

April 8: Mingo Central (DH), W 15-1, W 10-0

April 11: at Sherman, W 20-1

April 12: at Scott, L 1-11

April 13: Liberty Raleigh, L 1-2 (8)

April 14: Cabell Midland, L 1-13

April 18: Westside, W 12-4

April 19: Huntington, L 2-6

April 21: Independence, W 6-0

April 27: at Logan, L 0-2

April 28: at Lincoln County, L 3-4

May 2: at Chapmanville, W 6-5

May 3: at Liberty Raleigh, 6 p.m.

May 4: at Mount View, 6 p.m.

May 5: at Van, 5 p.m.

May 6: at Tug Valley, 12 p.m.

——

Cardinal Conference

Baseball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

TEAM CONF OVERALL

Logan 11-1 15-7

Wayne 13-3 21-3

Scott 6-5 14-6

Chapmanville 5-5 19-7

Mingo Central 0-6 0-11

—-

NORTH DIVISION

TEAM CONF OVERALL

Nitro 7-6 12-10

Sissonville 6-5 14-8

Herbert Hoover 7-7 10-11

Winfield 6-10 11-11

Poca 1-14 3-18

* Does not include last night’s games

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

