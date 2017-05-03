Lady Billies blank Mingo in sectionals

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The Man High School softball team had no trouble with Mingo Central on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class AA sectional tournament as the Lady Billies blanked the Miners 8-0 at Chapmanville’s Ronnie Ooten Field.

The game was stopped after five innings due to the 8-run mercy rule.

Emilee Walker was the starting and winning pitcher for Man. She tossed four innings and struck out 10 batters while allowing no hits. She allowed just one base runner on a hit batsman but she was thrown out at second base trying to steal. Walker faced the minimum 12 batters.

The Lady Billies scored one run in the first, five in the second, one in the third and one more in the fifth to end the game early.

Taylor Owens and Chelsie Vance each had two singles for Man while Madi Paynter and Shauntae Miller each had a pair of doubles. Hunter Harvey ripped out a double. Sydney Keffer and Grace Cline had a single apiece.

Man (16-3) was scheduled to face Lincoln County on Wednesday night in the sectional winner’s bracket.

——-

2017 Man High School

Softball Schedule (16-3):

March 20: at Logan, W 7-2

March 23: at Mingo Central, W 16-0

March 24: Westside, W 4-1

March 25: at Pikeview, W 15-0

March 30: vs. Wayne (at Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational), W 12-3

March 31: vs. Ritchie County (at Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational), W 5-0

April 4: at Chapmanville, L 0-6

April 5: at Lincoln County, L 0-1

April 8: Fayetteville, W 3-0

April 10: Logan, W 4-3

April 11: at Westside, W 8-0

April 12: at Wyoming East, W 1-0 (12)

April 14: Scott, W 8-0

April 15: Wyoming East, W 2-0

April 17: Chapmanville, W 2-1

April 18: Mingo Central, W 8-0

April 24: Lincoln County, L 0-2

April 25: Sherman, W 7-2

May 2: vs. Mingo Central (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), W 8-0

May 3: vs. Lincoln County (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), 5:30 p.m.

Man’s Emilee Walker tossed a no-hitter in Tuesday’s sectional tourney vs. Mingo Central. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_1Sectionals-Emilee-Walker-pitches-CMYK201753891098.jpg Man’s Emilee Walker tossed a no-hitter in Tuesday’s sectional tourney vs. Mingo Central.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.