Lady Cats’ softball mercies Scott in five in sectionals

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — When it comes to the post-season you always want to start out on a positive note.

The Logan High School softball team did just that on Tuesday night as the Lady Cats routed Scott 9-1 in the first game of the Class AA sectional tournament at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Ronnie Ooten Field.

The game was stopped after five innings due to the 8-run mercy rule.

The win moved Logan into Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket game against Chapmanville. Scott fell into the losers bracket and are facing elimination in the double-elimination tourney.

Ward pitched a complete game two-hitter for the Lady Cats and also hit a home run. Ward had two singles and two RBI for the game. The homer was a two-run shot in the third, giving Logan a 2-0 lead.

Steph Curry also hit a home run for Logan in the fifth inning, while Allison Click had a double and two singles.

Chelsea Napier had a double and Sarah Noe had two singles and an RBI. Hannah Vance and Jaycee Abbott each had an RBI for Logan, which had 10 hits in the game.

2017 Logan High School

Softball Schedule (12-13, 7-6):

March 20: Man, L 2-7

March 23: *Poca, L 4-5

March 24: at Point Pleasant, L 1-9

March 25: at Westside, W 11-5

March 28: *at Wayne, W 3-1

March 30: *Mingo Central, W 7-0

April 5: *Scott, W 9-1

April 8: Point Pleasant, W 8-6

April 10: at Man, L 3-4

April 11: *Sissonville, W 9-1

April 12: *at Herbert Hoover, L 1-11

April 13: at Wyoming East, L 0-1

April 14: *Wayne, W 2-1

April 18: *at Scott, W 1-0

April 19: Lincoln County, L 2-5

April 20: at Lincoln County, L 0-7

April 21: Westside, W 10-0

April 24: Wyoming East, L 1-7

April 25: *at Chapmanville, L 0-1

April 26: *at Sissonville, W 15-1

April 26: *vs. Nitro (at Sissonville), W 10-0

April 27: Sherman, L 2-6

April 28: *at Winfield, L 0-10

April 29: *at Poca, L 6-11

May 2: vs. Scott (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), W 9-1

May 3: vs. Chapmanville (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conferene game

2017 Chapmanville Regional High School

Softball Schedule (18-3, 13-1):

March 23: *at Herbert Hoover, W 5-1

March 24: *at Mingo Central, W 14-0

March 25: Spring Valley, W 11-0

March 27: *at Sissonville, W 12-1

March 28: *Poca, W 5-2

March 29: at Westside, W 10-0

March 30: *Wayne (Lady Tigers Invitational), W 10-0

March 31: Buffalo (Lady Tigers Invitational), W 9-0

April 4: Man, W 6-0

April 5: *Wayne, W 8-0

April 10: *at Scott, W 15-0

April 11: *at Poca, W 3-0

April 12: at Hurricane, L 3-7

April 13: *Sissonville, W 9-0

April 14: at Lincoln County, W 7-0

April 15: *Scott, W 11-0

April 17: at Man, L 1-2

April 18: *at Wayne, W 5-1

April 21: *Herbert Hoover, W 1-0

April 25: *Logan (Senior Night), W 1-0

April 26: *Winfield, L 1-7

May 2-9: Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville, TBA

*Cardinal Conference game

Logan High School softball’s Kelsey Ward rips a home run in Tuesday night’s 9-1 win over Scott in the first round of the Class AA sectional tournament at Chapmanville. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Sectionals-Kelsey-Ward-homer-CMYK201753840588.jpg Logan High School softball’s Kelsey Ward rips a home run in Tuesday night’s 9-1 win over Scott in the first round of the Class AA sectional tournament at Chapmanville. Kelsey Ward delivers a pitch to the plate. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Sectionals-Kelsey-Ward-pitches-CMYK201753845186.jpg Kelsey Ward delivers a pitch to the plate. Logan third baseman Jaden Oney tosses to first base for an out in Tuesday’s game. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Sectionals-3b-Jaden-Oney-throws-to-1b-for-out-CMYK2017538410906.jpg Logan third baseman Jaden Oney tosses to first base for an out in Tuesday’s game. Logan’s Kelsey Ward is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_1Sectionals-Kelsey-Ward-home-run-greet-CMYK2017538937532.jpg Logan’s Kelsey Ward is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run.

