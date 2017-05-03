Lady Cats’ softball mercies Scott in five in sectionals

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — When it comes to the post-season you always want to start out on a positive note.
The Logan High School softball team did just that on Tuesday night as the Lady Cats routed Scott 9-1 in the first game of the Class AA sectional tournament at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Ronnie Ooten Field.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 8-run mercy rule.
The win moved Logan into Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket game against Chapmanville. Scott fell into the losers bracket and are facing elimination in the double-elimination tourney.
Ward pitched a complete game two-hitter for the Lady Cats and also hit a home run. Ward had two singles and two RBI for the game. The homer was a two-run shot in the third, giving Logan a 2-0 lead.
Steph Curry also hit a home run for Logan in the fifth inning, while Allison Click had a double and two singles.
Chelsea Napier had a double and Sarah Noe had two singles and an RBI. Hannah Vance and Jaycee Abbott each had an RBI for Logan, which had 10 hits in the game.
——-
2017 Logan High School
Softball Schedule (12-13, 7-6):
March 20: Man, L 2-7
March 23: *Poca, L 4-5
March 24: at Point Pleasant, L 1-9
March 25: at Westside, W 11-5
March 28: *at Wayne, W 3-1
March 30: *Mingo Central, W 7-0
April 5: *Scott, W 9-1
April 8: Point Pleasant, W 8-6
April 10: at Man, L 3-4
April 11: *Sissonville, W 9-1
April 12: *at Herbert Hoover, L 1-11
April 13: at Wyoming East, L 0-1
April 14: *Wayne, W 2-1
April 18: *at Scott, W 1-0
April 19: Lincoln County, L 2-5
April 20: at Lincoln County, L 0-7
April 21: Westside, W 10-0
April 24: Wyoming East, L 1-7
April 25: *at Chapmanville, L 0-1
April 26: *at Sissonville, W 15-1
April 26: *vs. Nitro (at Sissonville), W 10-0
April 27: Sherman, L 2-6
April 28: *at Winfield, L 0-10
April 29: *at Poca, L 6-11
May 2: vs. Scott (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), W 9-1
May 3: vs. Chapmanville (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conferene game
——-
2017 Chapmanville Regional High School
Softball Schedule (18-3, 13-1):
March 23: *at Herbert Hoover, W 5-1
March 24: *at Mingo Central, W 14-0
March 25: Spring Valley, W 11-0
March 27: *at Sissonville, W 12-1
March 28: *Poca, W 5-2
March 29: at Westside, W 10-0
March 30: *Wayne (Lady Tigers Invitational), W 10-0
March 31: Buffalo (Lady Tigers Invitational), W 9-0
April 4: Man, W 6-0
April 5: *Wayne, W 8-0
April 10: *at Scott, W 15-0
April 11: *at Poca, W 3-0
April 12: at Hurricane, L 3-7
April 13: *Sissonville, W 9-0
April 14: at Lincoln County, W 7-0
April 15: *Scott, W 11-0
April 17: at Man, L 1-2
April 18: *at Wayne, W 5-1
April 21: *Herbert Hoover, W 1-0
April 25: *Logan (Senior Night), W 1-0
April 26: *Winfield, L 1-7
May 2-9: Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville, TBA
*Cardinal Conference game