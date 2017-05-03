VIDEO: Lincoln County 4, Man 3 (High School Softball Sectionals)

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The Lincoln County High School softball team broke a 3-all tie with a run in the last half of the seventh inning to beat the Man High School Lady Billies, 4-3, on Wednesday night at Chapmanville’s Ronnie Ooten Field in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.

Man fell to 16-4 on the season with the loss and is scheduled to play Scott on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

Since the tournament is double-elimination, the loser of the game will see its season will come to a close.

Man opened play in the sectionals with Tuesday’s 8-0 win over Mingo Central.

The Lady Billies have lost three times this season to Lincoln County, also falling 1-0 and 2-0.

In Wednesday’s nightcap, host Chapmanville Regional routed county rival Logan 12-1 to advance to play in Friday’s winner’s bracket final against Lincoln County at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to play in Saturday night’s championship game.

Chapmanville is 19-3 on the season while Logan dropped to 12-14.

Logan is set to play Mingo Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a loser’s bracket elimination game.

——-

2017 Logan High School

Softball Schedule (12-14, 7-6):

March 20: Man, L 2-7

March 23: *Poca, L 4-5

March 24: at Point Pleasant, L 1-9

March 25: at Westside, W 11-5

March 28: *at Wayne, W 3-1

March 30: *Mingo Central, W 7-0

April 5: *Scott, W 9-1

April 8: Point Pleasant, W 8-6

April 10: at Man, L 3-4

April 11: *Sissonville, W 9-1

April 12: *at Herbert Hoover, L 1-11

April 13: at Wyoming East, L 0-1

April 14: *Wayne, W 2-1

April 18: *at Scott, W 1-0

April 19: Lincoln County, L 2-5

April 20: at Lincoln County, L 0-7

April 21: Westside, W 10-0

April 24: Wyoming East, L 1-7

April 25: *at Chapmanville, L 0-1

April 26: *at Sissonville, W 15-1

April 26: *vs. Nitro (at Sissonville), W 10-0

April 27: Sherman, L 2-6

April 28: *at Winfield, L 0-10

April 29: *at Poca, L 6-11

May 2: vs. Scott (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), W 9-1

May 3: vs. Chapmanville (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), L 1-12

May 4: vs. Mingo Central (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conferene game

——-

2017 Chapmanville Regional High School

Softball Schedule (19-3, 13-1):

March 23: *at Herbert Hoover, W 5-1

March 24: *at Mingo Central, W 14-0

March 25: Spring Valley, W 11-0

March 27: *at Sissonville, W 12-1

March 28: *Poca, W 5-2

March 29: at Westside, W 10-0

March 30: *Wayne (Lady Tigers Invitational), W 10-0

March 31: Buffalo (Lady Tigers Invitational), W 9-0

April 4: Man, W 6-0

April 5: *Wayne, W 8-0

April 10: *at Scott, W 15-0

April 11: *at Poca, W 3-0

April 12: at Hurricane, L 3-7

April 13: *Sissonville, W 9-0

April 14: at Lincoln County, W 7-0

April 15: *Scott, W 11-0

April 17: at Man, L 1-2

April 18: *at Wayne, W 5-1

April 21: *Herbert Hoover, W 1-0

April 25: *Logan (Senior Night), W 1-0

April 26: *Winfield, L 1-7

May 3: vs. Logan (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), W 12-1

May 5: vs. Lincoln County (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

——-

2017 Man High School

Softball Schedule (16-4):

March 20: at Logan, W 7-2

March 23: at Mingo Central, W 16-0

March 24: Westside, W 4-1

March 25: at Pikeview, W 15-0

March 30: vs. Wayne (at Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational), W 12-3

March 31: vs. Ritchie County (at Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational), W 5-0

April 4: at Chapmanville, L 0-6

April 5: at Lincoln County, L 0-1

April 8: Fayetteville, W 3-0

April 10: Logan, W 4-3

April 11: at Westside, W 8-0

April 12: at Wyoming East, W 1-0 (12)

April 14: Scott, W 8-0

April 15: Wyoming East, W 2-0

April 17: Chapmanville, W 2-1

April 18: Mingo Central, W 8-0

April 24: Lincoln County, L 0-2

April 25: Sherman, W 7-2

May 2: vs. Mingo Central (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), W 8-0

May 3: vs. Lincoln County (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), L 3-4

May 4: vs. Scott (Class AA sectionals at Chapmanville), 5:30 p.m.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner.

